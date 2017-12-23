Christmas – Gov. Aregbesola provides free train ride for indigenes

Scores of Osun indigenes, resident in Lagos and its environs, on Saturday, enjoyed free train ride to Osogbo to celebrate Christmas, courtesy of Gov. Rauf Aregbesola.
At the Iddo Railway Terminus, newsmen gathered that all the train couches were filled to capacity.
Some of the passengers, who spoke with newsmen, lauded Aregbesola for providing the gesture at a time the nation was witnessing acute petrol scarcity.
The free train ride was organised by Aregbesola administration in collaboration with the management of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC).
The arrangement is to convey Osun indigenes in Lagos to Osogbo and other towns along the rail line during festive periods.
Newsmen also report that Aregbesola began the gesture since the inception of his administration seven years ago.
The passengers said that it was an opportunity for them to travel at this period when petrol scarcity was biting hard.
Mr Sanmi Babalola, a civil servant, lauded the gesture, saying that it would afford him the opportunity to travel home for Christmas.
Babalola said that the current fuel scarcity had discouraged many people from travelling, as transport fare had increased astronomically.
Also, Mrs Yemisi Aduloju, a trader, thanked the governor for the free ride provided for the people of the state and other Nigerians.
Aduloju added that the service would relieve the hardship, which passengers would face while travelling to visit their families for the yuletide.
She said she was discouraged on getting to the motor park on Friday only to know that transport fare had skyrocketed beyond what she could afford.
Mr Jerry Oche, the Lagos District Manager, NRC, lauded the free train ride provided by Osun Government, saying that the train left Iddo by 10:50 a.m.
He said that there was a little delay to ensure that no passenger was left behind in Lagos.
Newsmen also report that the official fare by train to Osogbo from Lagos is N1, 500 per passenger.
NAN
Related Articles
13 suspected internet fraudsters has been detained by EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos zonal office, has arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters for conspiracy, possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining money
NNPC filling station along Lagos – Abeokuta expressway was on fire earlier today (Photos)
NNPC fuel station situated at Adura bus stop along the Lagos – Abeokuta expressway was flamed up earlier today. The fire has since
2face Idibia – “Make we start campaign against all these filling stations”
2face Idibia went to Twitter to call for a mass campaign against Filling Stations who sell fuel at hiked prices. His tweet read: “make
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Graphic video shows baby born with heart outside her body
Tazmina Khatun, 28, gave a natural birth to her daughter in a government-run hospital on Wednesday in a nondescript village in Assam in northeast India.
10 Crimes Caught on Google Street View
10 crazy Crimes Caught on Google Street View
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
Most Read NewsView all posts
Prepare for changes in transport sector, LASG tells NURTW
Lagos – The Lagos State Government has advised the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to prepare for the coming changes in the state’s
Ethnicity, religions have no place in Nigerian politics – President Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari says after losing in three elections and pursuing cases up to the Supreme Court, he learnt that ethnicity and religion had no
What are you doing at Christmas? – Muyiwa Adetiba
What are you doing at Christmas? This is a question which often comes with the yuletide season from lovers, spouses, friends, children, parents, family members,
Nigeria needs $6bn to fix gas supply gap — Operators
A total of $6bn is said to be needed to fix gas supply challenges in the country, provided consumers are willing to pay adequately for
MTV Africa Music Awards Best Breakthrough Act: who was the latest winner?
The MTV Africa Music Awards is a popular event among African artists as it makes it possible to determine the best and talented artist of
Jubilation as NAIJ.com wins entertainment blog award 2017
Nigeria's largest online platform, NAIJ.com, on Tuesday, won the Entertainment Blog Award 2017.The 2017 entertainment blog award was presented by Couponcode.ng, a popular coupon
Most Watched Movies
My Sister My World 2
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Unknown Ceo 2
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Under My Roof 1
Starring; Angela Okorie
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
Under My Roof 2
Starring; Angela Okorie
True Love Never Dies
True Love Never Dies
Post Your Comment below: >>