APC chieftain accused of false alarm over alleged threat to President Buhari's life

- Security agencies have been called upon to launch investigation into a serious allegation

- The allegation was made by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state, Nwabueze Onwuneme

- Onwuneme had alleged that a opposition politician said President Muhammadu Buhari’s life would be in danger if he visited Abia state

An allegation made by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state, Nwabueze Onwuneme, is causing ripples in the state, Thisday reports.

Onwuneme, a former special adviser to former governor Theodore Orji on housing in the state, was reported in a national daily to have accused the majority leader of Abia state House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji of threatening his life and those of his family members.

He further alleged that Honourable Orji had warned that Buhari would regret it if he hounoured the invitation to attend the planned mega rally by Abia APC.

President Buhari is reportedly billed to attend an APC rally in Abia state. Photo credit: Aso Rock

READ ALSO: God used Buhari to save Nigeria from total collapse - Governor Okorocha

Honourable Orji is the first son of former governor Theodore Orji and is one of the influential chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia state

At a press conference in Umuahia, the Abia state capital on Friday, December 22, a group known as Abia Interest Group (AIG) frowned at the “wild and malicious allegations”, saying that it must not be swept under the carpet in order to teach other rabble rousers a lesson.

The director-general of AIG, Eze Chikamnayo said that the death of President Buhari in questionable circumstances anywhere in Igboland would undoubtedly throw this nation into unprecedented chaos hence the allegation “is weighty” and should be investigated.

His words: “We of Abia interest group unequivocally demand the immediate arrest of Mr. Nwabueze Onwuneme, the purveyor of this false alarm and a thorough investigation of his sanity and statements, painstakingly concluded.”

He stated that the false alarmist must be promptly arrested and thoroughly investigated without delay and then prosecuted “for this criminal act of lending himself to the orchestration of possible subversion of constituted authority.”

Chikamnayo pointed out that the “wild allegations” by Onwuneme had already inflicted “immense injury to Hon Orji’s pride, and hard earned reputation and as a result he has been exposed to ridicule, contempt and risk of invasion by the security agencies.”

Meanwhile, a southeast based organisation named Ndigbo for PMB 2019, has declared that the miraculous healing of President Muhammadu Buhari and his attainment of 75 years have shown that “God has preserved him for a purpose to better Nigeria.”

In a statement sent to NAIJ.com on Monday, December 18, the group revealed that plans have been concluded to stage a mega rally in Lagos by January 14, 2018, in support of President Buhari's re-election.

The statement which was signed by the national coordinator of the group, Prince Paul Ikonne, expressed optimism that God will use President Buhari beyond 2019 for the betterment of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Buhari @ 75: 11 quotes of the president Nigerians will always remember

Are Nigerians truly tired of President Buhari? on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng