Pandemonium in Sokoto as soldier slaps policeman in ATM queue

- Nigerian security personnel often times abuse their privileges

- This was the case with a soldier in Sokoto state

- His attempt to intimidate civilians and even a policeman however backfired

A report by The Nation indicates that a bloody clash was averted at a new generation bank in Sokoto state, on Friday, December 22, when a soldier slapped a policeman attached to the bank.

According to the report, the scenario led to gun shots forcing customers on queue and passers bye to scamper to safety.

An eyewitness quoted in the report, said the incident occurred near the bank’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) when the soldier refused to join the queue and other customers complained to security agents attached to the bank for intervention.

A challenge for the COAS is to ensure discipline among his soldiers. Photo credit: Nigerian Army

READ ALSO: We are neither recruiting nor commissioning - Nigerian Army

“On coming to find out what was going on, the soldier slapped the policeman ‎who immediately alerted his colleagues.

“Within minutes, everywhere was tensed and gun shots rented the air which dispersed all of us away.

“Within minutes a sizeable number of policemen appeared at the scene and some military men including three military officers and a military policeman arrived the scene with vehicles to douse the tension and took the soldier away,” the eye witness said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has denied media reports that its troops attacked and destroyed houses in Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue state.

Major Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, the assistant director of army public relations, 707 Special Forces brigade, in a statement sent to journalists, claimed soldiers even tried to save the situation after gunmen killed their colleague.

“None of our troops was involved in any unlawful act of invading any community. Therefore such stories should be dismissed as false and untrue,” Ayeni said.

READ ALSO: COAS visits wounded soldiers on hospital admission in Kaduna

Boko Haram abducted my husband and the government forgot about him - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng