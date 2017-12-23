Mariah Carey back to Times Square New Year’s after debacle

Mariah Carey must have made a New Year’s resolution to ensure a better sound system.
The pop diva confirmed that she will return to Times Square in New York to ring in 2018, a year after she was humiliated by technical issues at the annual televised ball-drop.
“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration,” Carey said in a joint statement Friday with Dick Clark Productions, which runs the show.
The microphone system last year began to malfunction as Carey sang the opening notes of the New Year’s song “Auld Lang Syne.”
A visibly upset Carey said she was leaving but then stayed, with her back-up dancers still performing and the producers switching to an audio recording of her voice.
She half-heartedly mimed her way through her hit “Emotions,” in what was meant to be the entertainment climax for the throngs waiting hours in the cold in Times Square.
Carey, famed for her sweeping five-octave vocal range, was one of the best-selling artists of the 1990s. She developed a close association with the holiday season through her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and for several years has performed a set of Christmas-themed concerts in New York.
The latest New Year’s Eve celebration will also feature pop singer Nick Jonas and the former Fifth Harmony vocalist Camila Cabello, whose debut solo album is one of the most anticipated releases of early 2018.
AFP
Related Articles
13 suspected internet fraudsters has been detained by EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos zonal office, has arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters for conspiracy, possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining money
NNPC filling station along Lagos – Abeokuta expressway was on fire earlier today (Photos)
NNPC fuel station situated at Adura bus stop along the Lagos – Abeokuta expressway was flamed up earlier today. The fire has since
2face Idibia – “Make we start campaign against all these filling stations”
2face Idibia went to Twitter to call for a mass campaign against Filling Stations who sell fuel at hiked prices. His tweet read: “make
Most Watched VideosView all posts
FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Sanders supporter leaves her husband after he votes for Trump
Sanders supporter Gayle McCormick left her husband Bill after 22 years of marriage after he voted for Trump.
Woman who beat bulimia shows off new found body confidence
Ann Summers worker Olivia Callaghan who beat bulimia poses in her underwear to show how she is finally happy with her body and ditched the
Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa
Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa
Most Read NewsView all posts
Deadly Kidnappers arrested with AK47 Rifles
18/12/17: Arrest Of Deadly Kidnappers Operating Within Jere/Katari Axis Of the Abuja-Kaduna express Way and Jere-Kagarko Road in Kaduna State and Recovery Of 2 AK47
PHOTO: Police parade suspected cattle thieves in Niger
Niger State Police Public Relation Officer, Jimoh Moshood, on Friday paraded suspected cattle rustlers at Lambata , Niger State. Photo: Olatunji Obasa (Visited 1 times, 1 visits
What is Urhobo interest; who determines it
By Francis Ewhrido Some people claim that Urhobo interest is not being protected by the current Delta State Government because government officials of Urhobos extraction are
CHINI unveil plans for Creativity Week 2018
By Destiny Eseaga The Managing Director of CHINI Africa and Cannes Lions Advertising Representative in Nigeria, Nnamdi Ndu has said that all is set for the
Nollywood Actor Deyemi Okanlawon Welcomes A Baby Boy
Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon just welcomed another baby boy. The actor took to his Instagram page to share some photos and sharing the great news
Pulse List 2017: Most viral YouTube videos of the year
Pulse List 2017 Most viral YouTube videos of the year YouTube presents the most viral videos in Nigeria for 2017. Published: 08:51 , Refreshed: 52 minutes ago Ayomide
Most Watched Movies
Heart Of Giving 4
Starring; Yul Edochie
Ugly Intimidation
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
My Sister My World
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Who Do I Love
Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Unknown Ceo 2
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Post Your Comment below: >>