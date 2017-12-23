PHOTOS: Ambode, wife, others attend 2017 Christmas carol service

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; his wife, Bolanle; Senator Solomon Olalemikan Adeola; Alhaja Abimbola Jakande; Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Opeyemi Oke; Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter, Rev. Alexander Bamgbola; and former Defense Minister, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro were among dignitaries that attended the 2017 Christmas Carol Service at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Saturday. See photos: (Visited 58 times, 58 visits today)

