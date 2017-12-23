EPL: Conte laments unfair draw at Everton

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte felt the Premier League champions’ 0-0 draw at Everton on Saturday was not a fair reflection of the game.
Chelsea controlled proceedings at Goodison Park, registering a total of 25 attempts at goal, including eight on target, but could find no way past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
“I think we dominated the game and had lots of chances to score,” Conte told Sky Sports.
“I think this result is unfair. Everton deserve credit, but we deserved to win.
“We dominated the game and it is a pity to drop two points. It is normal to drop points with a poor performance, but not today.
“It is not simple to dominate here. We needed a bit of luck.”
The nearest either side came to scoring was when Everton substitute Ashley Williams put a header against his own bar with 14 minutes remaining.
The result prevented third-place Chelsea from putting pressure on second-place Manchester United, who were due to face Leicester City in Saturday’s late game.
Everton remain ninth and are now unbeaten in five league games since Sam Allardyce was appointed manager.
Allardyce, who was without top scorer Wayne Rooney due to illness, conceded Everton’s point had been “hard-earned”.
“In terms of effort, commitment, organisation, we have played a hugely talented front five and have had a bit of luck, but rolled up our sleeves to get a result,” he said.
“It keeps the undefeated run going and you have to respect a point against the big boys.”
AFP
Related Articles
13 suspected internet fraudsters has been detained by EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos zonal office, has arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters for conspiracy, possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining money
NNPC filling station along Lagos – Abeokuta expressway was on fire earlier today (Photos)
NNPC fuel station situated at Adura bus stop along the Lagos – Abeokuta expressway was flamed up earlier today. The fire has since
2face Idibia – “Make we start campaign against all these filling stations”
2face Idibia went to Twitter to call for a mass campaign against Filling Stations who sell fuel at hiked prices. His tweet read: “make
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Graphic video shows baby born with heart outside her body
Tazmina Khatun, 28, gave a natural birth to her daughter in a government-run hospital on Wednesday in a nondescript village in Assam in northeast India.
Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training
Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video of her strength training at the gym
[VIDEO] Togolese protest in Nigeria, urge President Gnassingbe to resign
Togolese resident in Nigeria have held a public protest at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, calling on their president, Faure Gnassingbe, to resign from office. Faure succeeded
Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up
Watch video of man jumping from roof to roof
Most Read NewsView all posts
Porto win race to sign Eagles midfielder
Festus Abu Portuguese Primeira Liga giants Porto have reportedly won the race to sign Nigeria’s Oghenekaro Etebo from their struggling rivals Feirense during the January transfer
Details emerge on how Nigeria Police Force contributed N10bn to National Housing Fund
- The Nigeria Police Force is contributing its own quota to the National Housing Fund- The NPF said it had contributed over N10 billion in
Ohanaeze Ndigbo perpetuating Biafrans’ miseries—IPOB
By Chimaobi Nwaiwu NNEWI—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo of destroying IPOB and its agitation ,
NCP approves privatization of 5 mining subsidiaries worth N360m
By Gabriel Ewepu ABUJA—THE National Council on Privatisation, NCP, has approved the privatisation of five mining subsidiaries worth over N360 million. This was contained in a statement
Ahmadu Bello University tops National University Commission 2017 ranking (Full list)
The National University Commission (NUC) has released its 2017 ranking of Nigerian universities which comprises of both private and public institutions.In the ranking which featured
France orders WhatsApp to seek permission for data transfer
France’s data protection agency on Monday told messaging app WhatsApp it needs to obtain users’ permission to transfer some information to its parent company Facebook
Most Watched Movies
My Sister My World 2
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Empire
My Empire
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
Love Me Please
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Post Your Comment below: >>