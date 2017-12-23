Fuel Scarcity 'Vote Buhari out in 2019, Fayose tells Nigerians
Fayose was reacting to the ongoing fuel scarcity across the country, which has worsened the hardship an average Nigerian experiences since the country's economy took a nosedive.
- Published:
- Dimeji Akinloye
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose(Vanguard)
Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has has called for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari as the Minister of Petroleum.
He said the Federal Government is nonchalant about ending the fuel crisis.
"It is obvious that the president has failed in all ramifications and he needs to do Nigerians a favour by relinquishing the portfolio of Minister of Petroleum", he said.
The Governor maintained his earlier assertion that the Federal Government is punishing Nigerians with fuel scarcity so as to achieve its planned increment of petrol pump price from N145 to not less than N185 per litre.
Fayose added, "Already, fuel is being sold officially at between N180 and N200 at petrol stations across the country."
ALSO READ: NNPC says fuel queues will disappear by weekend
He reiterated that Nigerians must vote out Buhari and the APC in 2019 to end the daily hardship they experience.
