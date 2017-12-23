Insomia: 7 Foods that will help you sleep faster at night

Sleeping comes easy for some people while for other, they will need to count backwards from 100 to 1 before the cousin of death will finally lead them to rest for a few hours. However, for some others, they have to rely on pills to get any form of sleep.
Overtime, some studies have shown that the food we consume before bedtime could help aid us in getting to and staying asleep. So why not play it safe with a natural fix? If you're a restless sleeper, try eating any of these foods a few hours before bedtime and be ready to catch some zzzs.
1. HONEY
Raw honey contains a high amount of fructose and glucose. While glucose gives your body a small burst of energy in the form of blood sugar, fructose takes much longer to process. Together, these two chemicals sustain your glucose levels while you snooze.
Honey(Cox's Honey)
That little bit of glucose lowers levels of orexin, a neurotransmitter that raises your level of alertness.
2. BANANAS
7 Foods that will help you sleep faster at night(South China Morning Post)
Bananas are an excellent source of magnesium and potassium, which help to relax overstressed muscles. They also contain tryptophan, which convert to serotonin and melatonin, the brain's key calming hormones thereby making this fruit nature's little sedative.
3. NUTS
Who else is nuts about nuts? Pistachios, Almonds, Walnuts, Cashews etc have unsaturated fats that will not only boost your heart health but also improve your serotonin levels. Most of these nuts contain magnesium, a mineral which acts like a natural sedative. Even a small deficiency in magnesium can lead to trouble in the sleep department.
4. OATS
This is rich in sleep-inducing melatonin, vitamins, minerals and amino acids. It may be your go-to breakfast meal but if you need a good night’s rest, prepare a bowl and when mixed with milk and honey, it can make a very comforting bedtime snack.
5. POULTRY
Who knew that poultry would be a go-to recommendation for sleep? All poultry contains sleep-inducing tryptophan. Tryptophan is an amino acid that the brain uses to make serotonin and melatonin, hormones that calm and induce sleep.
6. YOGHURT
Yorghurt(health)
Yoghurt contains calcium, which is needed for processing sleep-inducing hormones tryptophan and melatonin. If topped with nuts and/or bananas, you are sure to get a good night’s rest!
7. PIZZA
Honestly, any excuse to eat pizza is good! Though some people, especially the fit-fam crew, might disagree with this because pizza is known to contain high levels of fat.
However, even though pizza contains a high glycemic index, a slice just before bedtime has been known to help put one to sleep faster than normal.
The key is to not overeat! Research has shown that the large amounts of rice (high glycemic index) consumed in Japan are significantly associated with the good sleep that Japanese people have. High GI foods won’t get you in shape, but they might just let you enjoy some Japanese tranquility.
Article by Titi Dokubo
