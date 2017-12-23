Berger Paints Win a home makeover in the #BergerHomeMakeover competition
Berger Paints Nigeria is giving a FREE home makeover at zero cost in the #BergerHomeMakeover competition this Christmas.
Embarrassed by stained walls in your home?
Too ashamed to invite people over for Christmas because your interior is a cry for help?
What better way is there, than to enter the new year in a home with a fresh, beautiful new look.
Win a Home Makeover! Here's the deal, Berger Paints Nigeria is giving a FREE home makeover at zero cost in the #BergerHomeMakeover competition this Christmas.
Enter Now and you could be the lucky winner of a total 3-bedroom interior makeover, no purchases, no hassle with painters as service fees will be covered.
Here’s How: Follow @bergerpaintsng on Instagram and Twitter, and post a picture of the space in your home that needs a professional splurge of colour with the #bergerhomemakeover and tell us why you deserve to win a home makeover and you stand a chance of winning!
Competition ends 31st of December, Entry with most likes wins!
Still in the spirit of Christmas, Berger Paints is also offering amazing deals and discounts to beautify your home! Get up to 25% discount on all Berger Paints products when you shop online on Jumia, Konga, or Chrono-Stores
You also stand a chance winning FREE shopping vouchers, gift items and FREE Paint consultations when you participate in our social media competitions.
Visit http://www.bergerpaintsnig.com/21-days-of-xmas to learn more on how you can participate and enjoy these amazing offerings.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram @bergerpaintsng for more updates.
We wish you a Colorful Christmas and a Happy New Year!
