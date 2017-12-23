Wonders Shall Never End Masquarade killed by hit-and-run driver in Akwa Ibom
A masquerade has been killed by a hit-and-run driver on Nwanniba Road, use-offot axis of uyo, Akwa Ibom on Friday, December 22, 2017.
- Published:
- Obalolu Davies
The witness told Punch taht the driver was trying to avoid a vehicle when he rammed into some masquerades. The masquerades were said to have been collecting cash from motorists and passersby when one was hit.
Ukpe Eno, a resident of the area, said he narrowlt escaped death. He explained that he sighted the speeding car from afar and quickly swung to safety while the masquerade did the same, it was not lucky to survive.
“If not for God, I too would have become a dead man by now,The vehicle was speeding and the road is barely two lanes, It is not where somebody is supposed to drive at 60 kilometres per hour but you see people driving at 100-120kph", He stated.
DSP Elkana Bala ,The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), stated that he got the notice of the incident on social media and has not been briefed officially by the Divisional Police Officer [DPO]
He added that about 6,000 men of the state police command has been deployed to patrol across the state through the holidays.
The command would forestall any security breach during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
Article by Ayomide Adebola.
