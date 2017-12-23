In Katsina 15yr old housewife murders husband, his step-brother with poison
Abdulmuminu was said to have put the poison in a meal eaten by her deceased husband, his younger sister, Shafaatu, and her half-brother.
- Published:
- Obalolu Davies
15yr old housewife murders husband, his step-brother with poison(Vanguard.)
Dausiya Abdulmuminu, a 15-year-old housewife, has been apprehended by the Katsina State Police Command for purportedly poisoning to death her husband, Samilu Usman, 27, and half-brother, Mohammed Abdulmuminu.
Spokesperson for the command, DSP Gambo Isah, while confirming the incident to newsmen on Friday, said that the lady had been detained at the Bakori Police Division.
It was alleged that Abdulmuminu committed the offence on December 18 at the Dan Mayaki village in Bakori Local Government Area of the state.
Abdulmuminu was said to have put the poison in a meal eaten by her deceased husband, his younger sister, Shafaatu, and her half-brother.
Not long after the meal, the three complained of severe stomachache, leading to the demise of Usman and Mohammed at a government hospital they were taken to.
Isah said, “the lady’s husband and her half-brother were brought to the hospital dead. Shafaatu survived and was discharged after treatment. Our investigation is still ongoing in respect to the incident.”
According to reports, Dausiya allegedly took the decision to murder her husband after she was impregnated by another man and tried to prevent her husband from gaining knowledge about her infedility.
Article by Abayomi Kalejaye.
Related Articles
13 suspected internet fraudsters has been detained by EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos zonal office, has arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters for conspiracy, possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining money
NNPC filling station along Lagos – Abeokuta expressway was on fire earlier today (Photos)
NNPC fuel station situated at Adura bus stop along the Lagos – Abeokuta expressway was flamed up earlier today. The fire has since
2face Idibia – “Make we start campaign against all these filling stations”
2face Idibia went to Twitter to call for a mass campaign against Filling Stations who sell fuel at hiked prices. His tweet read: “make
Most Watched VideosView all posts
World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)
- The world's former fattest woman has lost 260kg and now is looking for a lover - The woman, aged 40, who was bed bound now
Couple with 'miracle' pregnancy in moving marriage proposal
Carina Marshall and her partner Kieran Morris were told before Christmas that they had lost their baby, and discovered recently that there was a surviving
Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket
Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera
China man standing on bottles
China man standing on bottles
5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera
5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera
Most Read NewsView all posts
Myanmar bans UN rights envoy from country
The UN’s rights envoy for Myanmar said Wednesday the government had banned her from the country, adding her exclusion suggests something “awful” is happening in
Finally! NECO completes its N120 million administration building after 10 years
- The National Examination Council (NECO) has completed its administrative building in Minna, Niger state- The building was completed after 10 years the council began
Togo: ‘Why Buhari must intervene now’
BY CHARLES KUMOLU CONCERNED about the political crisis in Togo, a pressure group, Citoyen Liberte, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in order to
Ugwuanyi steals the show at 47th UNN Convocation lecture
By Emeka Mamah Enugu— Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State was the cynosure of attention at the 47th Convocation Lecture of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka,
Is govt’s decision to use $1bn to fund Boko Haram justified?
The money can be earmarked; maybe the money may not be restricted only to fighting Boko Haram, given the huge amount of $1bn, which is
Most Watched Movies
Heart Of Giving
Starring; Yul Edochie
The Forbidden Land
This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a
Heart Of Giving 2
Starring; Yul Edochie
Heart Of Giving 3
Starring; Yul Edochie
True Love Never Dies
True Love Never Dies
Heart Of Giving 4
Starring; Yul Edochie
Post Your Comment below: >>