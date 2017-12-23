Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

In Katsina: 15yr old housewife murders husband, his step-brother with poison



In Katsina 15yr old housewife murders husband, his step-brother with poison

Abdulmuminu was said to have put the poison in a meal eaten by her deceased husband, his younger sister, Shafaatu, and her half-brother.

Dausiya Abdulmuminu, a 15-year-old housewife, has been apprehended by the Katsina State Police Command for purportedly poisoning to death her husband, Samilu Usman, 27, and half-brother, Mohammed Abdulmuminu.

Spokesperson for the command, DSP Gambo Isah, while confirming the incident to newsmen on Friday, said that the lady had been detained at the Bakori Police Division.

It was alleged that Abdulmuminu committed the offence on December 18 at the Dan Mayaki village in Bakori Local Government Area of the state.

Abdulmuminu was said to have put the poison in a meal eaten by her deceased husband, his younger sister, Shafaatu, and her half-brother.

Not long after the meal, the three complained of severe stomachache, leading to the demise of Usman and Mohammed at a government hospital they were taken to.

Isah said, “the lady’s husband and her half-brother were brought to the hospital dead. Shafaatu survived and was discharged after treatment. Our investigation is still ongoing in respect to the incident.”

According to reports, Dausiya allegedly took the decision to murder her husband after she was impregnated by another man and tried to prevent her husband from gaining knowledge about her infedility.

Article by Abayomi Kalejaye.

