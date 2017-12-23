Tech: Celebrities flocked to these underground poker games where someone once lost $100 million in one night

Molly Bloom, the author of "Molly's Game," became famous in celebrity circles for running the most exclusive underground poker game. The stakes were so high she witnessed one man lose $100 million in one night. Following is a transcript of the video.
This game was populated by some of the world's most famous, wealthiest, and most powerful men. My regular game in New York City was a $250,000 buy-in, no limit. So people were burning through that, a lot of times in the first 30 minutes. I saw someone lose $100 million in one night.
Hi, I'm Molly Bloom. I am the author of "Molly's Game." And, I'm here to talk about, I guess, why my life got made into a movie.
So, I moved to Los Angeles. My parents were not on board with that and so I had to get a lot of different jobs. One of them was working for a man in Hollywood who had a weekly poker game. And he said that he was going to — it was going to be part of my responsibilities to help him out at the game. And the first night I was there I recognized a really interesting opportunity to build a network and access to incredible information because this game was populated by some of the world's most famous, wealthiest, and most powerful men.
I think what set this game apart was, I wasn't a gambler and I wasn't running a game because I wanted to play in it. I looked at it as a business. I looked at it as a startup and I wanted to be able to expand my business and so I started seeking out players. I started kind of looking in different corners of the country, of the world, and finding these whales, finding these big gamblers, that would contribute to this very compelling, larger-than-life environment.
You know, I recognize that these men had massive privilege. They weren't interested in acquiring things. They wanted experiences and I think I was able to create an experience that was very exciting, there was an adrenaline component to it, there was a bloodsport component to it. Ultimately, I recognized that there was certainly an addiction component to it.
I saw someone lose $100 million in one night. When you watch that, as an owner-operator of a game, you realize that these numbers are incredibly unsustainable, incredibly unhealthy. So, I was not happy about this loss. It brought me no joy or adrenaline. I recognized it as really unhealthy and unsustainable.
There were millions and millions and millions of dollars changing hands sometimes in a night. It just kept growing bigger.
I kept these games pretty intimate. You know, with this much money on the table, with this much risk, you wanted to make people feel safe. They don't want to feel like they're part of a spectator's sport — well the winners do, but the losers do not.
Related Articles
13 suspected internet fraudsters has been detained by EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos zonal office, has arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters for conspiracy, possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining money
NNPC filling station along Lagos – Abeokuta expressway was on fire earlier today (Photos)
NNPC fuel station situated at Adura bus stop along the Lagos – Abeokuta expressway was flamed up earlier today. The fire has since
2face Idibia – “Make we start campaign against all these filling stations”
2face Idibia went to Twitter to call for a mass campaign against Filling Stations who sell fuel at hiked prices. His tweet read: “make
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)
A really old woman has stunned many people with her incredible healing power which she employs in curing people’s poor eyesight. Hava Celebic, or ‘nana Hava’
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Sanders supporter leaves her husband after he votes for Trump
Sanders supporter Gayle McCormick left her husband Bill after 22 years of marriage after he voted for Trump.
Extremely brazen couple filmed having s-x while riding a motorbike
This is the bizarre moment a young couple were caught on camera having sex while riding a motorcycle. Police have launched an investigation after the
Video: Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide
Video Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide Olamide and Phyno are back again! Penthauze Records act Phyno drops the visuals for his latest single 'Augment' few days after the release of
12yr old girl commits suicide by hanging herself and live streams it (video)
A 12 year old girl named Katelyn Nichole Davis hanged herself on December 30th and live streamed the suicide. She was from Silver Creek, Polk
Most Read NewsView all posts
Buhari’s age-mates advise him on his birthday
Buhari hale and hearty to contest in 2019 The President should go for a second term because he is hale and hearty to do so. He
Catalan independence: Five political El Clasico clashes
Real Madrid host Barcelona on Saturday (1200 GMT) in a match more laced with political tension than normal in the aftermath of local elections in
BREAKING: Governors, Speakers hold emergency meeting in Abuja
Governors on the platform of the Nigerian Governors Forum are meeting with Speakers of State House of Assemblies in Abuja.According to The Punch, the meeting
President Buhari felicitates with Senate President at 55
Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Senate President Bukola Saraki on his 55th birthday.President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki felicitates with President
AJIMOBI: Keeping faith with Oyo workers
By Steve Orji Since 2011, Governor Abiola Ajimobi has kept faith with Oyo State workers and pensioners. In adversity and prosperity, the governor made workers the
South-east youths drum support for Atiku ahead of 2019 election
- Some south-east youths inaugurated a group called South Eastern Youth Movement for Atiku Abubakar- The new group said it is ready to support the
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Ugly Intimidation
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
The Forbidden Land
This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a
Ugly Intimidation 2
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
My Empire
My Empire
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
Post Your Comment below: >>