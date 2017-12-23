Pastor Enoch Adeboye – “What Nigerians should expect in 2018”

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who is the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God who arrived Osogbo City Stadium by 8.45 am for a Xmas visitation and “Let’s Go A Fishing” programme organized by his church in Osogbo, capital of Osun State, disclosed what Nigerians should expect in 2018.
According to Pastor Adeboye, in spite of the turbulent times Nigerians are facing, the year 2018 would be a great year. The Pastor who also told Nigerians not to give hope in the future of the country, further said that the only solution to socio-economic problems in the nation, Africa, and the global community lies in Jesus.
Tribune reports that he expressed happiness for being in his home state, Osun, as he offered a special prayer for the State, reassuring worshippers that God would remember past sacrifices of the people of Nigeria.
