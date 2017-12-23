Actress Anita Joseph – “Men always surround me because of my bum”

Anita Joseph, in a recent interview, revealed what men about her. According to the actress who wondered if having a big ass is a problem, it has not been easy dealing with the way men approach her.
She told Saturday Beats:
“When it comes to my body, it has not been easy with the advances I get from men because of my bum. It has not been easy at all. It makes me wonder if it is a problem having a big bum or a killer figure”.
On if she will opt for bum reduction, she said;
“It has never occurred to me to reduce my bum. No, why will I do that? Reducing my bum will be me mocking God for what He has blessed me with. I can’t even add weight because if I do, my bum would become massive. People pay to make their bum big, why would I reduce the natural one God gave me for free? Please leave my bum, it’s from God, undiluted.”
She then admitted she is in a relationship;
“I am in a relationship but my boyfriend is not in the entertainment industry, I would say that our meeting was a miraculous one.”.
