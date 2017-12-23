Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Nollywood Actress Juliet Njemanze – “If given all the money in the world without good se.x, I will cheat”



Juliet Njemanze, in her interview with Vanguard talked about se.x, relationship and money. According to the actress, apart from knowing God, se.x is next thing topping her list.

“For me, apart from knowing God and all. se.x is the most important. He has to be good in bed. It’s definitely se.x before money because you could give me all the money in the world, if I’m not se.xually satisfied, I will definitely cheat on you” she said.

On being in a relationship, the actress said:

I have a boyfriend, but I don’t like to say that out loud because he’s an actor as well, I’m not going to mention his name. But at the right time, it will be out there.

On the attraction, Juliet said;

He is a kind person and he has a lot of respect for me. I don’t joke with my respect, so as long as a man respects me, that’s it.

Did you meet each other on set?

Yes, we actually met on set.

How did it happen?

He told me that he really likes me and would want us to have a relationship. Initially, I said “No” because I have an issue with dating in the industry, but he was really persistent. He kept on pushing until I said “Yes”.

How long have you both been together?

It’s been two years

On handling male attention, she said; 

I actually pay attention to some of them and then turn them to friends. I have a way with people that even if you want something se.xual, after getting close to you, you end up seeing me as a sister.

Please Share this post:

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/12/2017 10:47:00 13 suspected internet fraudsters has been detained by EFCC

13 suspected internet fraudsters has been detained by EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos zonal office, has arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters for conspiracy, possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining money

0 News 23/12/2017 11:00:00 NNPC filling station along Lagos – Abeokuta expressway was on fire earlier today (Photos)

NNPC filling station along Lagos – Abeokuta expressway was on fire earlier today (Photos)

NNPC fuel station situated at Adura bus stop along the Lagos – Abeokuta expressway was flamed up earlier today. The fire has since

0 News 23/12/2017 11:14:00 2face Idibia – “Make we start campaign against all these filling stations”

2face Idibia – “Make we start campaign against all these filling stations”

2face Idibia went to Twitter to call for a mass campaign against Filling Stations who sell fuel at hiked prices. His tweet read: “make

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 26/01/2017 05:27:00 China man standing on bottles

China man standing on bottles

China man standing on bottles

0 Videos 08/02/2017 06:14:00 ABOKI CHRIST and the stammering Pastor

ABOKI CHRIST and the stammering Pastor

0 Videos 13/03/2017 08:08:00 Mongolian Man Sets Himself On Fire At A Press Conference

Mongolian Man Sets Himself On Fire At A Press Conference

0 Videos 28/01/2017 03:30:00 Nigerian who was ask to spell his name

Nigerian who was ask to spell his name

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/12/2017 06:40:00 Vandals take hammer to ancient Australia dinosaur footprint

Vandals take hammer to ancient Australia dinosaur footprint

Vandals have taken a hammer to a 115 million year-old dinosaur footprint at a world renowned site in Australia, with officials Wednesday slamming the “sad and callous”

0 News 20/12/2017 19:36:00 Senators poised for showdown over $1bn Boko Haram funds

Senators poised for showdown over $1bn Boko Haram funds

By Henry Umoru ABUJA—STRONG indications have emerged that senators may be sharply divided today at the Senate Chamber over the approval given to the Federal Government

0 News 18/12/2017 11:18:00 Supreme Court ruling: Edo Assembly swears in Adenomo

Supreme Court ruling: Edo Assembly swears in Adenomo

Alexander Okere, Benin The Edo State House of Assembly has sworn in Mr. Godwin Adenomo as the member representing Ovia South-West  constituency. Adenomo replaces Mr. Sunday Aghedo,

0 News 19/12/2017 06:26:00 Just in: President Buhari notifies Senate over fresh appointment

Just in: President Buhari notifies Senate over fresh appointment

- Senate president Bukola Saraki reads Buhari’s letter to lawmakers about a fresh appointment by the presidency - Senate holds round-table on drug use crisis

0 News 19/12/2017 19:44:00 Air Peace blames power failure for flight delays

Air Peace blames power failure for flight delays

Air Peace has attributed the delay and cancellation of some its flights on Monday and Tuesday to a power surge at the General Aviation Terminal

0 News 20/12/2017 05:42:00 Mexican journalist shot dead at son’s school party

Mexican journalist shot dead at son’s school party

A Mexican reporter was shot dead Tuesday at his son’s school Christmas party, authorities confirmed, bringing the total number of journalists killed in the country

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:20:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:36:00 My Sister My World

My Sister My World

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:44:00 True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies    

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:08:00 In Bed With My Sister 1

In Bed With My Sister 1

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

cron