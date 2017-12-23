Nollywood Actress Juliet Njemanze – “If given all the money in the world without good se.x, I will cheat”

Juliet Njemanze, in her interview with Vanguard talked about se.x, relationship and money. According to the actress, apart from knowing God, se.x is next thing topping her list.
“For me, apart from knowing God and all. se.x is the most important. He has to be good in bed. It’s definitely se.x before money because you could give me all the money in the world, if I’m not se.xually satisfied, I will definitely cheat on you” she said.
On being in a relationship, the actress said:
I have a boyfriend, but I don’t like to say that out loud because he’s an actor as well, I’m not going to mention his name. But at the right time, it will be out there.
On the attraction, Juliet said;
He is a kind person and he has a lot of respect for me. I don’t joke with my respect, so as long as a man respects me, that’s it.
Did you meet each other on set?
Yes, we actually met on set.
How did it happen?
He told me that he really likes me and would want us to have a relationship. Initially, I said “No” because I have an issue with dating in the industry, but he was really persistent. He kept on pushing until I said “Yes”.
How long have you both been together?
It’s been two years
On handling male attention, she said;
I actually pay attention to some of them and then turn them to friends. I have a way with people that even if you want something se.xual, after getting close to you, you end up seeing me as a sister.
Please Share this post:
Related Articles
13 suspected internet fraudsters has been detained by EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos zonal office, has arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters for conspiracy, possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining money
NNPC filling station along Lagos – Abeokuta expressway was on fire earlier today (Photos)
NNPC fuel station situated at Adura bus stop along the Lagos – Abeokuta expressway was flamed up earlier today. The fire has since
2face Idibia – “Make we start campaign against all these filling stations”
2face Idibia went to Twitter to call for a mass campaign against Filling Stations who sell fuel at hiked prices. His tweet read: “make
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
China man standing on bottles
China man standing on bottles
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Vandals take hammer to ancient Australia dinosaur footprint
Vandals have taken a hammer to a 115 million year-old dinosaur footprint at a world renowned site in Australia, with officials Wednesday slamming the “sad and callous”
Senators poised for showdown over $1bn Boko Haram funds
By Henry Umoru ABUJA—STRONG indications have emerged that senators may be sharply divided today at the Senate Chamber over the approval given to the Federal Government
Supreme Court ruling: Edo Assembly swears in Adenomo
Alexander Okere, Benin The Edo State House of Assembly has sworn in Mr. Godwin Adenomo as the member representing Ovia South-West constituency. Adenomo replaces Mr. Sunday Aghedo,
Just in: President Buhari notifies Senate over fresh appointment
- Senate president Bukola Saraki reads Buhari’s letter to lawmakers about a fresh appointment by the presidency - Senate holds round-table on drug use crisis
Air Peace blames power failure for flight delays
Air Peace has attributed the delay and cancellation of some its flights on Monday and Tuesday to a power surge at the General Aviation Terminal
Mexican journalist shot dead at son’s school party
A Mexican reporter was shot dead Tuesday at his son’s school Christmas party, authorities confirmed, bringing the total number of journalists killed in the country
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Who Do I Love
Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made
My Sister My World
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
True Love Never Dies
True Love Never Dies
In Bed With My Sister 1
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
Post Your Comment below: >>