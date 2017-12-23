2face Idibia – “Make we start campaign against all these filling stations”

2face Idibia went to Twitter to call for a mass campaign against Filling Stations who sell fuel at hiked prices.
His tweet read:
“make we start campaign say make dem shut down any station wey no wan sell petrol normal”
This is coming after the he backed down on a nationwide protest against bad governance earlier this year.
