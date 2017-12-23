Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

2face Idibia – “Make we start campaign against all these filling stations”



2face Idibia went to Twitter to call for a mass campaign against Filling Stations who sell fuel at hiked prices.

His tweet read:

“make we start campaign say make dem shut down any station wey no wan sell petrol normal”

This is coming after the he backed down on a nationwide protest against bad governance earlier this year.

Please Share this post:

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/12/2017 10:47:00 13 suspected internet fraudsters has been detained by EFCC

13 suspected internet fraudsters has been detained by EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos zonal office, has arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters for conspiracy, possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining money

0 News 23/12/2017 11:00:00 NNPC filling station along Lagos – Abeokuta expressway was on fire earlier today (Photos)

NNPC filling station along Lagos – Abeokuta expressway was on fire earlier today (Photos)

NNPC fuel station situated at Adura bus stop along the Lagos – Abeokuta expressway was flamed up earlier today. The fire has since

0 News 23/12/2017 11:14:00 2face Idibia – “Make we start campaign against all these filling stations”

2face Idibia – “Make we start campaign against all these filling stations”

2face Idibia went to Twitter to call for a mass campaign against Filling Stations who sell fuel at hiked prices. His tweet read: “make

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 28/03/2017 04:07:00 Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having S-x’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having S-x’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having S-x’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 03/02/2017 06:50:00 Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

0 Videos 10/01/2017 20:26:00 World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)

World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)

- The world's former fattest woman has lost 260kg and now is looking for a lover - The woman, aged 40, who was bed bound now

0 Videos 07/02/2017 04:59:00 Man fall from tree

Man fall from tree



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/12/2017 05:59:00 2019: Marwa lays out superb political calculation showing why Buhari will most certainly win; tells challengers to wait for 2023

2019: Marwa lays out superb political calculation showing why Buhari will most certainly win; tells challengers to wait for 2023

- A former military administrator of Lagos, Buba Marwa, has laid out his political calculation showing why President Muhammadu Buhari will certainly win the 2019

0 News 19/12/2017 03:49:00 Simi shows her cleavage in stunning new photos

Simi shows her cleavage in stunning new photos

Home

0 News 19/12/2017 20:11:00 Finance: Bitcoin cash soars above $3,000 after Coinbase says it will offer trading of the cryptocurrency

Finance: Bitcoin cash soars above $3,000 after Coinbase says it will offer trading of the cryptocurrency

'); }else{

0 News 18/12/2017 17:34:00 Politics: Tillerson abruptly leaves podium after dismissing resignation rumors as 'ridiculous' in awkward exchange with reporter

Politics: Tillerson abruptly leaves podium after dismissing resignation rumors as 'ridiculous' in awkward exchange with reporter

Politics Tillerson abruptly leaves podium after dismissing resignation rumors as 'ridiculous' in awkward exchange with reporter Published: 45 minutes ago , Refreshed: 31 minutes ago Sonam Sheth Tillerson left

0 News 17/12/2017 20:55:00 Boroffice tackles Fayose over Buhari’s re-election bid

Boroffice tackles Fayose over Buhari’s re-election bid

By Dayo Johnson AKURE—THE Chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Professor Robert Boroffice weekend tackled Ekiti stare governor Ayodele Fayose over his comment that President

0 News 19/12/2017 13:45:00 $1bn Boko Haram funds done in good faith – Dickson

$1bn Boko Haram funds done in good faith – Dickson

…-Assures of security in Bayelsa By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA – GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, Tuesday in Abuja stated that the Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum’s NGF,

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:38:00 Ugly Intimidation 2

Ugly Intimidation 2

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:24:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:57:00 Love Me Please

Love Me Please

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:20:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

cron