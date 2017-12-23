Presidency 2019: Obiano has no interest – Igwe Roland Odegbo

Against the rumour bruited in some quarters that the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano is nursing an ambition to contest the 2019 presidential election in the country, the members of the public have been urged to discountenance such stories as they are handiwork of mischief makers.

The traditional ruler of Nteje Community in Oyi Local Government Area of the state and Chairman Omambala Union, Igwe Roland Odegbo who spoke to reporters in Awka, Anambra State recently, said the idea that governor Obiano has presidential ambition come 2019 is not only mischievous but equally malicious.

According to him, It has been confirmed that the governor has no such plans.

He said rather, Governor Obiano is more interested in improving the welfare of his people and expanding the frontiers of development in the state.

He said what the governor achieved in his first term in office is nowhere close to what he intends to do in his second term and as such does not want to be distracted by idle rumours of the type making the round.

He also said that the story that the governor is ‘threatening’ that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) will take over the remaining four states of the Southeast zone during the next election is unfounded.

Igwe Odegbo said the word ‘threatening’ is alien to Governor Obiano whom he said was in the face of provocation during the just concluded governorship election in the state maintained dignified reticence.

He said the governor is urbane and understands politics as a game of negotiation rather than force and or threat.

According to him, “How can anybody imagine that? The man is saddled with the task of transforming Anambra state into the next Dubai. The passion is so consuming that the idea of a presidential ambition easily pales in insignificance.

“Don’t forget he just got re-elected with a resounding victory that was never bettered in the history of the state and so has a responsibility to discharge his lawful duties to the people.”

Continuing, Igwe Odegbo noted that the governor is more concerned in supporting the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in improving the state of infrastructural development in the South East Zone.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is a democrat and he has demonstrated this further by ensuring a free, fair and hitch- free gubernatorial election in Anambra State and it is imperative that our governor toe the line of comradeship by working hand in hand with Mr. President for the good of Ndi Anambra and South East states in general”

The monarch however appealed to the Federal Government to facilitate the refund of N43.5 billion being the money owed the state by federal government for roads reconstructed by the Anambra State government as it had earlier promised.

“Both past and present administrations in the state reconstructed some federal roads in the area and we appeal to the presidency to make good its promise of refunding the sum of N43.5 billion spent by our state in reconstructing those roads”.

Odegbo noted that several basic infrastructure that are under the concern of the federal government are in the state of disrepair, adding that the Buhari administration is favourably disposed to upgrading them to the benefits of Anambra people and the South East in general.

He admonished those he described as fifth columnist to desist from peddling the malicious rumour that Gov. Willie Obiano is set to contest for the presidency of the country in 2019.