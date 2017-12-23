Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Photos: Man rescued from quicksand



A man was on Saturday resuced fron quicksand in Lagos.

Man rescued from quicksand

More details soon

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/12/2017 12:34:00 Aguero gives Man City 17th straight win, Chelsea held

Aguero gives Man City 17th straight win, Chelsea held

Manchester City racked up a 17th consecutive Premier League victory after Sergio Aguero’s 100th and 101st Etihad Stadium goals inspired a 4-0 win over Bournemouth

0 News 23/12/2017 12:39:00 English Premier League results

English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday: Brighton 1 (Gross 64) Watford 0 Everton 0 Chelsea 0 Manchester City 4 (Aguero 27, 79, Sterling 53, Danilo 85) Bournemouth 0 Southampton 1 (Austin

0 News 23/12/2017 12:51:00 Five conclusions from Barca’s El Clasico cruise

Five conclusions from Barca’s El Clasico cruise

Barcelona further tightened their vice-like grip on the La Liga title by sweeping aside eternal rivals Real Madrid 3-0 on Saturday to leave the European

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/03/2017 08:18:00 Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull

Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull

This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.

0 Videos 07/10/2017 05:33:00 "The adventures of Lola and Chuchu": Watch episode 2 of Nigerian animated series

"The adventures of Lola and Chuchu": Watch episode 2 of Nigerian animated series

Anthill Studios has released the second episode of its 13-episode animated series, "Adventures of Lola and Chuchu. In episode two titled "Let's Do This," Lola and

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:47:00 Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

0 Videos 21/02/2017 06:10:00 Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead

Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead

Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead

0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:55:00 What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You

What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You

What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/12/2017 20:01:00 Mourinho to bench cup losers against Leicester

Mourinho to bench cup losers against Leicester

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has warned players who were humbled at Bristol City they will not be in contention when his side returns to

0 News 17/12/2017 17:40:00 Tithing: How Daddy Freeze and Bible made Nigerian pastor stop collecting tithes

Tithing: How Daddy Freeze and Bible made Nigerian pastor stop collecting tithes

Tithing How Daddy Freeze and Bible made Nigerian pastor stop collecting tithes This tithing debate is starting a revolution in Nigerian churches. Published: 2 minutes ago Inemesit Udodiong play Daddy

0 News 20/12/2017 05:25:00 As unrest continues in Cameroon, over 7,000 refugees arrive Nigeria - UN

As unrest continues in Cameroon, over 7,000 refugees arrive Nigeria - UN

- The UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) is stepping up to provide support to thousands of people fleeing from Cameroon- This is as a

0 News 22/12/2017 10:53:00 East-West road project delayed by financial constraints - Niger Delta minister says no date for completion

East-West road project delayed by financial constraints - Niger Delta minister says no date for completion

- The Niger Delta affairs minister, Usani Uguru Usani, says the delay experienced in completing the project is due to financial constraints - Usani notes

0 News 21/12/2017 14:28:00 Birmingham named as 2022 Commonwealth Games host city

Birmingham named as 2022 Commonwealth Games host city

The English city of Birmingham was on Thursday confirmed as the host of the 2022 Commonwealth Games after a troubled bidding process. “We warmly congratulate Birmingham

0 News 19/12/2017 18:21:00 AGITATIONS: FG’ll ensure Nigeria remains united — Buhari

AGITATIONS: FG’ll ensure Nigeria remains united — Buhari

By Peter Okutu ABAKALIKI—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, stated that the Federal Government would ensure that the country remains one, irrespective of the activities of the Boko

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:38:00 Ugly Intimidation 2

Ugly Intimidation 2

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:24:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:44:00 True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:57:00 Unknown Ceo

Unknown Ceo

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:36:00 Heart Of Giving

Heart Of Giving

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:20:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

cron