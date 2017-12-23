Nigerian Youths and Business Gurus unite at Forever Youth Summit

By Tony Nwankwo
…Everyone has a talent – Dr. Cosmas Maduka, Coscharis President
…Make your life count – Tony Attah, MD/CEO NLNG
…Take charge and transform your future – Daniel Ikechukwu, FLPN Boss
The atmosphere inside the Eagle Hall, Forever Living Products, Aromire Avenue, Ikeja, Tuesday, December 12, 2017, was electric. The company had summoned Nigerian youths from all walks of life, particularly those who wished to improve their living standard based on the theme: Forever Youth Summit: Building for the future.
The Country Sales Manager Forever Living Products Nigeria, Mr. Daniel Ikechukwu who declared the 4-days summit open said 47.4% of Nigerian youths were either unemployed or underemployed (NBS Report, 2017). “The objective of our summit”, he said. “is to create healthier and higher quality of life for Nigerian youths.
They must take charge of their lives and be involved in actions that will transform their beliefs, values, attitude and finances. He urged them to imbibe the spirit of Forever which is the spirit of love, and learn skills from some of the best business managers in Nigeria to build a bigger and better future for themselves
Three eminent personalities were on stage – Dr. Cosmas Maduka, businessman, founder, President/CEO of Coscharis Group; Mr. Tony Attah, MD/CEO Nigeria Liquefied Gas and Pharm. Victor Erukunuakpor, MD/CEO Gratunity Nig Ltd.
Maduka is an epitome of the saying: from grass to grace. He, it was, who superintended a one-man business and transformed it into an indigenous conglomerate with diverse interests in manufacturing, ICT, petro-chemicals and auto sales. And at the event, he opened himself up to an appreciative audience who cheered his every word, his every gesture.
“I love to go where people add value to my life”, he started, accusing Forever Country Sales Manager, Mr. Daniel Ikechukwu, of putting him behind such accomplished man, like Tony Attah, as the two dazzled at the event. “I got value today”, he confessed.
While Maduka placed his own personal life on a scale for all to tantalize and savour, Attah placed value of people worldwide for them to choose. At the end, another standing ovation was to FLP Nigeria boss, Daniel Ikechukwu, who put together an amalgam of genuine enterprise and friendship for Forever Business Owners. Generally, the two gentlemen agreed on basic principles of creating wealth and having a successful entrepreneurship.
“Mine was a humble beginning”, Maduka said. Lost his father at age 4, he had to withdraw from school at Primary III at age 7. “I hawked akara to contribute to the up keep of my family”, he revealed. He later came to Lagos, and became apprentice in an auto shop to a senior uncle.
However, Attah revealed how an aptitude test in Yamoussoukro, changed the way he viewed life. “I was part of a 900-youth group who were drilled on how they viewed life and wealth. We were asked to privately indicate what each could do with a free hundred million dollars. While some Africans desired a bigger house, cars, youths from advanced societies had different perspectives”.
According to Attah, a 19-year-old from Europe, said with the money, he could eradicate malaria in Sudan and Ethiopia and hope that one day he could be opportune to visit the place. Another said he would use his imaginary millions to eradicate poverty in Africa and hope to visit there one day. Attah said the responses changed the way he viewed life. “It is important that you live for something bigger than yourself. Who will miss you when you are no longer here?” he asked a now subdued audience.
Meanwhile, Maduka explained how with dedication, honesty and hard work, the N200 his uncle provided as settlement for years of his apprenticeship, eventually turned into fortune.
“If anybody had reason not to succeed, the person is me. If anybody had reason to blame God for failing, it should be me”, adding that life was about mind-set. “Belief, is one of the most important things in my life. As a child, my mother told me to believe in myself. She didn’t tell me about God, before, but she did later.
Believe in yourself and believe in God. Believe truly that hard work opens the good life”, he advised. He derided young people who condemn the country for not providing enough for them. “A lot of young people say this country is useless, nothing will work for you if you say and think so. In your subconscious, you said it.
Remember the Bible says: `Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks’”, urging them to leave the hall with a different mind-set. “Say to yourself, `I will change my future, my life will not remain the same’, and wake up early in your race for prosperity. If you want to somersault, you must do so before age 20. If you don’t, after 25, you will have spinal injury. But if you are somersaulting at 19, you can still somersault at 40, because at age 28-30, you are at the borderline”, he told a subsumed audience, adding that statistics showed successful people were usually within age 15-25. “Only in exceptional cases, people start being successful after age 40.
Also speaking, Attah said young people coming to Forever were being presented with a vision ordained by God, who had literally given a canvass, paint and a brush to paint their desired vision that will be approved, adding that in all cases, they would require determination and team work. “In life journey, everyone needs help and that is the meaning of team work, afterall, two good heads are better than one.
You can have everything you want in life, if you just help other people get what they want, operating individually, you can achieve nothing. Without other people you will not happen”, Attah stressed, condemning those who believe the grass is always greener on the other side. “No”, he said, “the grass is always greener where you water it”, he observed. He urged youths to be focused and courageous, as nothing could be achieved without focus.
“When you work hard, luck shows up. Know your company; Know and use the products; Focus on your customers and build a team of champions. You must have the burning desire to win, and ensure you go into ventures that could change your names for the better”. Concluding Attah, described Forever Combo Pack as a Pack of Fortune, saying FBOs must stay focused so they can recognise their opportunity when it shows up.
However, in his closing remarks, Maduka, explained that if he, with his humble beginning, could sit in the board of two Nigerian banks for 12 years, serve as Chairman, Credit Committee of Access Bank, stand on a podium at the United Nations, comprising 170 countries to speak on Youth Entrepreneurship, there was no one who could not make it. He said, however, that like any worthwhile endeavour, there were rules that must be obeyed, even in Forever business.
Maduka said selling remained the most difficult thing to do in life. “You will be challenged by anything you do”, adding that the Igbo had enterprising spirit that distinguished them from other people. “To the Igbo, shop is part of our religion”, adding that with vision, courage, and hard work, anyone could succeed. He urged young people to look out for gaps that exist in the service sector. “When you fill the gaps that exist in service, you will not be running after money, money will be running after you”, he said.
Related Articles
Aguero gives Man City 17th straight win, Chelsea held
Manchester City racked up a 17th consecutive Premier League victory after Sergio Aguero’s 100th and 101st Etihad Stadium goals inspired a 4-0 win over Bournemouth
English Premier League results
English Premier League results on Saturday: Brighton 1 (Gross 64) Watford 0 Everton 0 Chelsea 0 Manchester City 4 (Aguero 27, 79, Sterling 53, Danilo 85) Bournemouth 0 Southampton 1 (Austin
Five conclusions from Barca’s El Clasico cruise
Barcelona further tightened their vice-like grip on the La Liga title by sweeping aside eternal rivals Real Madrid 3-0 on Saturday to leave the European
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)
A randy man has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught red-handed by a woman’s husband having s*x at their matrimonial home. The married
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
Moment robbery suspect beats man with broomstick in South Bronx
The New York City Police Department is asking the public's help after releasing surveillance video showing a robbery suspect beat a man with his broomstick
What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You
What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You
Video of politician peeing in public goes viral
An Indian ruling party politician has been left red-faced after a video of him urinating in public went viral on World Toilet Day, despite government
Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull
This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.
Most Read NewsView all posts
House Committee will block leakages in Lagos 2018 budget – Chairman
The Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Appropriation on Tuesday said it would scrutinise the state’s 2018 budget and block leakages. The Chairman of the
Pay us our Salaries, Rivers United footballers beg Nyesom Wike (PHOTOS)
Players of Rivers United FC this morning stormed the Rivers State Government House to press home demands for the payment of sign on fees for
APC will suffer monumental defeat in 2019 - PDP
- The Oyo state chapter of PDP has declared that the ruling APC will suffer big defeat in the state in 2019- It said that
Henry cautions Nigerians against drunk driving
Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has advised motorists in Nigeria to stay alive by not driving after drinking. Henry, the English Premier League (EPL) club’s all-time
Former Big brother Naija Debbie-Rise shares adorable new photos to celebrate her birthday
Debie-Rise who was part of the Big brother Naija that ended April this year. She has turned a year older today and has taken to
House of Reps insist on list of Patience Jonathan’s accounts under legal action
- EFCC might list all the former First Lady Patience Jonathan's accounts under legal action- The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions called on
Most Watched Movies
Inside Beauty 1
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
True Love Never Dies
True Love Never Dies
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Heart Of Giving
Starring; Yul Edochie
In Bed With My Sister 1
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
My Sister My World
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Post Your Comment below: >>