Fuel scarcity: Major marketers commence 24-hour depot service

By Michael Eboh
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Saturday, stated that six major oil marketers have joined in its efforts to end the current fuel crisis witnessed across the country.
The NNPC, in a statement in Abuja, by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, disclosed that the marketers, Total, Forte Oil, Oando Plc, MRS, 11 Plc and Nipco Plc, are now loading products round the clock from their various depots in Lagos for onward trucking to all parts of the country.
The NNPC noted that supplies are mostly from cargoes of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, imported into the country by NNPC which are daily berthing and immediately being made to discharge their products to stem the supply hiccups.
The NNPC added that the imported products were also being supplemented by supplies from the local refineries.
The NNPC further disclosed that it had intensified efforts to flood the market with the commodity, while he urged Nigerians to remain calm and not to engage in panic buying as the end of the challenge is nigh.
It said, “Marketers are strongly advised against hoarding as security agencies, working with industry regulators, would mete out appropriate sanctions to defaulters.”
The NNPC noted that earlier in the week, its Group Managing Director, Mr. Maikanti Baru, had stated that the Corporation’s one billion litres PMS cargo imports had started to arrive, saying supplies to parts of the country had been doubled to 80million litres per day since the current hiccup in the supply chain was noticed a few days back.
