Winners emerge in StarTimes Yoruba Xmas ‘Watch n’ Win’ promo

By Ayo Onikoyi
In its usual way of rewarding subscribers for their loyalty, leading digital Pay TV Company StarTimes has announced 4 winners with N100,000 in the December edition of the ST Yoruba ‘Watch N’ Win’ promo.
The promo is targeted at viewers of StarTimes language channel STYoruba (Channel 412 and 160), a popular Yoruba lifestyle and movies channel that promotes the Yoruba culture and style. It also showcases various movies from the epic to comedy, romance and lots more.
More than 1,000 customers had participated in the December edition of the monthly reward program.
Speaking at the handing over ceremony to winners, the Brand and Marketing Director at StarTimes Nigeria, Qasim Elegbede noted that the company will continue to put a smile on customers’ faces.
“We will continue to reward loyalty to the brand and ensure that we keep up the services that endear us to our subscribers through excellent programming and premium content on StarTimes.
“We are delighted to reward our subscribers and say thank you to our valued customers. Our business is committed to putting customers at the core of the business and one of the ways is to show our appreciation for their loyalty and support by offering them more value and also creating reward programmes for them. We remain committed to exploring various ways to improve our value-added benefits,” he said.
One of the 4 winners, Akinyemi Teniola, a student of Lagos State Polytechnic expressed her joy while pledging loyalty to StarTimes. According to her, “I am so excited about this win. The cash is coming just in time for Christmas”. Other winners are Afolayan Bashirat, Olayemi Oladipo and Adebisin Babatunde all went home with N25,000 each.
