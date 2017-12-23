LASU emerges best school delegation, NITMUN conference

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Lagos State University has emerged the Best School Delegation at the just concluded 9th & 10th Nigerian International Tertiary Institutions Model United Nations (NITIMUN) Conference , held in Abuja.

LASU aside clinging best school delegation award, also won 12 awards at the 5 days International Conference theme “Tackling Unemployment and Youth Involvement in Cyber Crime” that had Students assumed the role of ambassadors of Member Countries of the United Nations and extensively deliberated on current global issues.

NITIMUN espoused Students the opportunity to view and understand world’s perspective on issues, people and Cultures, and also enabled them to proffer credible and acceptable solutions to identified national and global problems.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun who received the team promised on behalf of the University Management to have a grand reception for the team in January, 2018. His words, “All of you have done the University proud, I won’t be saying much now. We will receive you properly at the right time. You have made us proud. This achievement must be celebrated in the University Annual Report. Your pictures will also be in the 2018 University Calendar. The achievement will open doors of scholarships for you”.

Prof. Fagbohun also commended the efforts of Dr. Henry Hunjo; Acting Dean, Students’ Affairs, Dr. Oluwafemi Obayori; Principal Assistant Registrar, Students’ Affairs; Mrs. Omolola .O. Dosunmu and, Principal Executive Officer 1, [Information]; Mr. Olaniyi S. Jeariogbe, for the teachings, mind moulding, and adequate preparations provided for the Delegates to achieve the great feat at the International Conference.

The awardees included Uzuegbu Chidinma won Outstanding Delegate Human Right Council; Tiamiyu Toheeb ,Outstanding Delegatem United Nation Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC; Akinsiwaju Sanya, Outstanding Delegate , Special Committee on Youth Action on Cyber Crime, SCYACC and Outstanding Delegate and Most Valuable Delegate; Lawal Ademola Ibrahim won Outstanding Delegate, International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and Umeodinka Ngozi won Outstanding Delegate Commission on the Status of Women ,CSW and 3rd Overall Best Female Delegate and Obaniwa Benjamin won Outstanding Delegate on Economic and Social Council , ECOSOC and Rasaq Biola 2nd Best Female Delegate; and Akintola Phillips, 2nd Best Male Delegate; and Onyejiaka Jerry Prince won Rapporteur while Jeariogbe Olaniyi won Outstanding Staff Adviser.

