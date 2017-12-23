President Buhari sends heartwarming Christmas message to Nigerians, says better days are ahead

- President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a Christmas message to Nigerians
- The president expressed optimism that there are better days ahead for the country
- He urged Nigerians to use the Christmas season to spread love and pray for the nation
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a Christmas message to Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithfuls as they mark the 2017 Christmas celebrations on Monday, December 25.
In a message released by his media team, President Buhari stated that the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ is an important opportunity for Nigerians to show love to one another and encourage unity by spending quality time with their friends, families and the less-privileged.
He also noted that it is also an occasion to draw inspiration from the exemplary lifestyle and teachings of Jesus Christ.
President Buhari urged Christians to use the Christmas season to show love to their neighbours. Photo credit: Aso Rock
Part of the statement read: “As we celebrate this Yuletide season, let us devote some time to pray and appreciate the sacrifices of members of our armed services to keep our nation safe and secure.
“By the same token, and keeping with the spirit of the season, our gallant troops serving in the frontlines in the fight against insurgency; those wounded, lying in the hospital, as well as civilians who have suffered the brunt of evil and wicked elements these past years, deserve our fervent goodwill and sustained prayers.
“The personal fortitude of these individuals will continue to inspire us to victory as we turn the tide against the enemy and annihilate those who work against the unity of our nation.
“In this season of hope, let us remember to provide refuge to those who cannot enjoy Christmas at home with their families, or have been driven from their homes by insurgency or violence, particularly the Internally Displaced Persons.
“I am deeply convinced that better days lie ahead for us as a nation as we make progress on all the major fronts where we have set our energies to surmount the challenges.”
Meanwhile, a youth group named Ohandigbo Youths Organisation has revealed its plans to embark on a nationwide rally to convince President Buhari to seek re-election ahead of the 2019 polls.
A statement signed in Abuja by the convener of the group recently, Chief Nduka Anyanwu, said the group believes that President Buhari still holds the answers to some of the challenges confronting the nation.
Chief Nduka, who described himself as a "buharist", said convincing the president to contest is the first bold step the APC party must take.
Source: Naija.ng
