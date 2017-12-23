Guardiola lauds Man City ‘legend’ Aguero

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described Sergio Aguero as a “legend” after he scored his 100th and 101st Etihad Stadium goals in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth.
Pre-match media reports suggested Aguero, who joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, was unhappy about playing under Guardiola and angling for an exit.
But he scored twice, and set up a goal for top scorer Raheem Sterling, as leaders City extended their record run of successive Premier League victories to 17.
“He is a special player, a legend and I am so happy when he plays good and he is scoring goals,” Guardiola said.
“I know the players who normally don’t play are upset, but all the team deserve to play.”
Aguero headed City in front from Fernandinho’s cross in the 27th minute and scored with another header in the 79th minute after Sterling had made it 2-0 early in the second half.
Substitute Danilo completed the scoring to set the seal on a first half of the campaign in which City have taken 55 points from a possible 57, having only dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Everton in mid-August.
Despite City’s record-breaking feats, Guardiola dismissed the suggestion they have already arrived at perfection.
“In football always you can improve, individually or collectively, so it is not a target to be perfect — it does not exist in the world,” he said.
“Just now is a good Merry Christmas.”
Related Articles
Aguero gives Man City 17th straight win, Chelsea held
Manchester City racked up a 17th consecutive Premier League victory after Sergio Aguero’s 100th and 101st Etihad Stadium goals inspired a 4-0 win over Bournemouth
English Premier League results
English Premier League results on Saturday: Brighton 1 (Gross 64) Watford 0 Everton 0 Chelsea 0 Manchester City 4 (Aguero 27, 79, Sterling 53, Danilo 85) Bournemouth 0 Southampton 1 (Austin
Five conclusions from Barca’s El Clasico cruise
Barcelona further tightened their vice-like grip on the La Liga title by sweeping aside eternal rivals Real Madrid 3-0 on Saturday to leave the European
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Man Turns To DOG And Eats Shoe In CHURCH
Video of a man that turn to dog and eats sheo in the church
Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States
Roberto Esquivel Cabrera from Saltillo, Mexico, has the longest p*nis in the world, with a member measuring a mammoth 18.9 inches, making Jonah Falcon’s famed
Florida mom collapses as she learns her son, 8, was shot dead
A woman who said she was the mother of Rashid Cunningham, 8, lost her footing as she learned the child had been shot and killed
Angry Mortuary Workers Storm Cemetery, Seize Corpse Over Balance Payment. Photos/Video
This is serious. There was drama at the Tema Community 9 Cemetery in Ghana on Saturday February 11, 2016 when a man who works in
Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa
Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017
Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation
Most Read NewsView all posts
Air France jet makes emergency landing due to electrical problem
An Air France jetliner flying from Buenos Aires to Paris dumped some its fuel in mid-air and made an emergency landing in Paraguay because of
Bristol City ‘buzzing’ for Man City tie
Bristol City manager Lee Johnson is relishing the prospect of tackling all-conquering Manchester City in the League Cup semi-finals after his side dumped holders Manchester
Power: 37 federal varsities using 1,068 generators
Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja Thirty-seven federal universities in the country are using 1,068 generators as alternative power source, an energy audit of the tertiary institutions has
"Made of Black": Guinness and Thierry Henry host guests at ‘The Black pass”
"Made of Black" Guinness and Thierry Henry host guests at ‘The Black pass” Made of Black reflects a movement being created by a new generation of Africans
1.5% Nigerians owe banks N5trn, says AMCON
ADE ADESOMOJU About 1.5 per cent of the Nigeria population are said to owe banks the sum of N5trn. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of
“This uprising will bring out the beast in us”
By Yinka Odumakin THIS uprising will bring out the beast in us” was the infamous quote of former apartheid President of South Africa, Pieter Botha. On
Most Watched Movies
Who Do I Love
Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made
Unknown Ceo
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Heart Of Giving 3
Starring; Yul Edochie
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Heart Of Giving 4
Starring; Yul Edochie
Heart Of Giving
Starring; Yul Edochie
Post Your Comment below: >>