Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

McCandless, first astronaut to fly untethered, dies at 80



Bruce McCandless, an astronaut who was the first to fly untethered from his spacecraft in a gripping scene watched around the world, has died at the age of 80, NASA announced on its website.

The US space agency did not give the cause of death on Thursday for the longtime resident of the western state of Colorado.

The son and grandson of decorated war heroes, he graduated near the top of his class at the US Naval Academy. In the navy, he learned to pilot at least nine different aircraft, rising to the rank of captain.

At age 26 in 1966, NASA picked him as the youngest member of a newly recruited 19-man astronaut group.

He was a member of the support crew for the Apollo 14 mission and a backup pilot for the first manned Skylab mission, before serving as mission specialist on two space shuttle missions.

– ‘Heckuva big leap’ –

On a 1984 mission, he performed the world’s first untethered spacewalk. Using a bulky jetpack, which he had helped design, McCandless moved more than 300 feet (90 meters) from the shuttle Challenger.

He later recalled the dramatic moment when he left the relative security of the Challenger as “a heckuva big leap.”

Photos of the spacewalk, showing the clear blue arc of the earth and the black void of space in the background, made him instantly famous.

On a mission six years later, he helped deploy the Hubble Space Telescope.

McCandless, who trained as an electrical engineer at Stanford University, won a patent for designing a system to tether tools during spacewalks.

In all, he logged more than 300 hours in space.

But late in life he said he was most proud that children would still come up to him and say they had seen the iconic picture of his spacewalk. He hoped it would inspire them.

AFP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/12/2017 12:34:00 Aguero gives Man City 17th straight win, Chelsea held

Aguero gives Man City 17th straight win, Chelsea held

Manchester City racked up a 17th consecutive Premier League victory after Sergio Aguero’s 100th and 101st Etihad Stadium goals inspired a 4-0 win over Bournemouth

0 News 23/12/2017 12:39:00 English Premier League results

English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday: Brighton 1 (Gross 64) Watford 0 Everton 0 Chelsea 0 Manchester City 4 (Aguero 27, 79, Sterling 53, Danilo 85) Bournemouth 0 Southampton 1 (Austin

0 News 23/12/2017 12:51:00 Five conclusions from Barca’s El Clasico cruise

Five conclusions from Barca’s El Clasico cruise

Barcelona further tightened their vice-like grip on the La Liga title by sweeping aside eternal rivals Real Madrid 3-0 on Saturday to leave the European

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 18/11/2017 07:48:00 [Video] DJ Ecool Ft. Dremo – Kilode

[Video] DJ Ecool Ft. Dremo – Kilode

by Mcadioh 31 mins ago0 DMW’s Official disc jockey DJ ECool is here with the visuals to his smash single released a while back titled

0 Videos 04/01/2017 06:34:00 Moment robbery suspect beats man with broomstick in South Bronx

Moment robbery suspect beats man with broomstick in South Bronx

The New York City Police Department is asking the public's help after releasing surveillance video showing a robbery suspect beat a man with his broomstick

0 Videos 29/12/2016 07:39:00 Weightlifter dies after 315-pound barbell drops on his neck

Weightlifter dies after 315-pound barbell drops on his neck

A Des Moines man is dead after a weightlifting accident at a metro gym.

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:16:00 'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

0 Videos 03/02/2017 00:24:00 "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

0 Videos 05/01/2017 21:22:00 Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers

Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers

In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/12/2017 06:38:00 Your claim on President Buhari’s sole candidacy ‘makes no sense’ - APC replies PDP

Your claim on President Buhari’s sole candidacy ‘makes no sense’ - APC replies PDP

- The All Progressives Congress has reacts to the claims of the Peoples Democratic Party- PDP alleges that the APC is planning to make President

0 News 19/12/2017 10:58:00 Appeal Court Affirms Conviction Of 14 Foreigners For Illegal Sale Of Petroleum In Nigeria

Appeal Court Affirms Conviction Of 14 Foreigners For Illegal Sale Of Petroleum In Nigeria

Justice Garba Haruna of an Appeal Court sitting in Lagos has dismissed the suit challenging the judgment of Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High

0 News 22/12/2017 21:26:00 A brewing storm in Ideato Federal Constituency

A brewing storm in Ideato Federal Constituency

By Nwanneka Okorocha No, dear reader, this FC is not a football club. The reference is to Ideato Federal Constituency. Nonetheless, the focus of our commentary

0 News 19/12/2017 13:18:00 Finance: Here's what America's biggest companies plan to do with all that cash coming back to the US

Finance: Here's what America's biggest companies plan to do with all that cash coming back to the US

Finance Here's what America's biggest companies plan to do with all that cash coming back to the US Published: 58 minutes ago , Refreshed: 53 minutes ago Jonathan

0 News 19/12/2017 00:06:00 Ohanaeze Ndigbo perpetuating Biafrans’ miseries—IPOB

Ohanaeze Ndigbo perpetuating Biafrans’ miseries—IPOB

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu NNEWI—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo of destroying IPOB and its agitation ,

0 News 23/12/2017 13:40:00 Nigeria’s Blamer in Chief – Reno

Nigeria’s Blamer in Chief – Reno

As I write this, President Donald Trump has just fulfilled another promise with the passage of the Tax Bill that gives Americans a tax break. In

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:36:00 My Sister My World

My Sister My World

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:20:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:39:00 The Forbidden Land

The Forbidden Land

This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made

cron