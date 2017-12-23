Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Philippines storm death toll climbs to 182



The death toll from a tropical storm in the southern Philippines hit 182 early Sunday, with 153 people still missing, police said.

Tropical Storm Tembin has lashed the country’s second largest island of Mindanao since Friday, triggering flash floods and mudslides.

Regional officials confirmed more fatalities in three provinces and one city, after rescuers pulled dozens of bodies from a swollen river.

One man was killed by a crocodile while securing his boat as the storm bore down on the western island of Palawan, police said.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/12/2017 12:34:00 Aguero gives Man City 17th straight win, Chelsea held

Aguero gives Man City 17th straight win, Chelsea held

Manchester City racked up a 17th consecutive Premier League victory after Sergio Aguero’s 100th and 101st Etihad Stadium goals inspired a 4-0 win over Bournemouth

0 News 23/12/2017 12:39:00 English Premier League results

English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday: Brighton 1 (Gross 64) Watford 0 Everton 0 Chelsea 0 Manchester City 4 (Aguero 27, 79, Sterling 53, Danilo 85) Bournemouth 0 Southampton 1 (Austin

0 News 23/12/2017 12:51:00 Five conclusions from Barca’s El Clasico cruise

Five conclusions from Barca’s El Clasico cruise

Barcelona further tightened their vice-like grip on the La Liga title by sweeping aside eternal rivals Real Madrid 3-0 on Saturday to leave the European

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 22/01/2017 20:21:00 Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera from Saltillo, Mexico, has the longest p*nis in the world, with a member measuring a mammoth 18.9 inches, making Jonah Falcon’s famed

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 29/12/2016 07:47:00 Arrests made in Dagestan on suspicion future ISIS attacks in Moscow

Arrests made in Dagestan on suspicion future ISIS attacks in Moscow

Seven people arrested in Dagestan on suspicion future ISIS attacks in Moscow during New Year's Eve.

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 01/11/2017 07:00:00 Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event

Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event

A Nigerian lady and her white lover have been recorded stealing meat at an event.  Apparently, they came prepared as the lady brought cellophane bags from

0 Videos 14/03/2017 04:08:00 Priest Takes Over The Internet With His Breakdance Moves. Photo/Video

Priest Takes Over The Internet With His Breakdance Moves. Photo/Video

This is really nice...A priest in Kerala in South India broke through this stereotypical image of priests as he broke the internet with his smooth



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2017 05:48:00 Police engages Kanu to revive its sports fortunes

Police engages Kanu to revive its sports fortunes

*It’s worrisome that police athletes have not performed well again after Ajunwa, Kanu By Joseph Erunke ABUJA-MOVED at the deteriorating records of sports in the

0 News 20/12/2017 06:38:00 Breaking: New PDP faction reportedly emerges, opens secretariat in Abuja

Breaking: New PDP faction reportedly emerges, opens secretariat in Abuja

New reports have it that a new faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), known as the Fresh PDP has emerged.The emergence of the

0 News 19/12/2017 06:47:00 See this 2015 video of Obasanjo revealing why he would not support Atiku's presidential ambition

See this 2015 video of Obasanjo revealing why he would not support Atiku's presidential ambition

In this undated video of an interview done around 2015, former president Olusegun Obasanjo claimed that with what he knew about ex-vice president Abubakar Atiku,

0 News 21/12/2017 04:30:00 Ekiti college teachers protest unpaid salary arrears, march against Fayose's directive

Ekiti college teachers protest unpaid salary arrears, march against Fayose's directive

- College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, lecturers are protesting against the Ekiti state governor's directive - The Ekiti state governor had ordered direct deduction of taxes

0 News 19/12/2017 15:32:00 Tech: The Winklevoss twins cut up the key to their $1.3 billion bitcoin fortune and keep each piece in different bank vaults

Tech: The Winklevoss twins cut up the key to their $1.3 billion bitcoin fortune and keep each piece in different bank vaults

Tech The Winklevoss twins cut up the key to their $1.3 billion bitcoin fortune and keep each piece in different bank vaults Published: 44 minutes ago ,

0 News 19/12/2017 18:04:00 Democracy as a villain

Democracy as a villain

Lekan Sote [email protected] 08050220816 Those who wear the benign goggles of the optimist, and therefore argue that a dividend must always accompany democracy, may not quite agree

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:27:00 Heart Of Giving 4

Heart Of Giving 4

Starring; Yul Edochie    

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:20:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:34:00 Heart Of Giving 2

Heart Of Giving 2

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:46:00 Ugly Intimidation

Ugly Intimidation

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

cron