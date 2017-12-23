Philippines storm death toll climbs to 182

The death toll from a tropical storm in the southern Philippines hit 182 early Sunday, with 153 people still missing, police said.
Tropical Storm Tembin has lashed the country’s second largest island of Mindanao since Friday, triggering flash floods and mudslides.
Regional officials confirmed more fatalities in three provinces and one city, after rescuers pulled dozens of bodies from a swollen river.
One man was killed by a crocodile while securing his boat as the storm bore down on the western island of Palawan, police said.
