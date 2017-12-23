English Premier League results on Saturday:
Brighton 1 (Gross 64) Watford 0
Everton 0 Chelsea 0
Manchester City 4 (Aguero 27, 79, Sterling 53, Danilo 85) Bournemouth 0
Southampton 1 (Austin 24) Huddersfield 1 (Depoitre 64)
Stoke 3 (Allen 19, Choupo-Moting 45, Sobhi 90+5) West Brom 1 (Rondon 51)
Swansea 1 (J. Ayew 77) Crystal Palace 1 (Milivojevic 59-pen)
West Ham 2 (Arnautovic 6, A. Ayew 69) Newcastle 3 (Saivet 10, Diame 53, Atsu 61)
Playing later
Burnley v Tottenham (1730 GMT), Leicester v Manchester United (1945 GMT),
Played Friday
Arsenal 3 (Sanchez 53, Xhaka 56, Ozil 58) Liverpool 3 (Coutinho 26, Salah 52, Firmino 71)
English Premier League results on Saturday: Brighton 1 (Gross 64) Watford 0 Everton 0 Chelsea 0 Manchester City 4 (Aguero 27, 79, Sterling 53, Danilo 85) Bournemouth 0 Southampton 1 (Austin
