English Premier League results on Saturday: Brighton 1 (Gross 64) Watford 0 Everton 0 Chelsea 0 Manchester City 4 (Aguero 27, 79, Sterling 53, Danilo 85) Bournemouth 0 Southampton 1 (Austin 24) Huddersfield 1 (Depoitre 64) Stoke 3 (Allen 19, Choupo-Moting 45, Sobhi 90+5) West Brom 1 (Rondon 51) Swansea 1 (J. Ayew 77) Crystal Palace 1 (Milivojevic 59-pen) West Ham 2 (Arnautovic 6, A. Ayew 69) Newcastle 3 (Saivet 10, Diame 53, Atsu 61) Playing later Burnley v Tottenham (1730 GMT), Leicester v Manchester United (1945 GMT), Played Friday Arsenal 3 (Sanchez 53, Xhaka 56, Ozil 58) Liverpool 3 (Coutinho 26, Salah 52, Firmino 71) AFP (Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

