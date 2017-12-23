Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

English Premier League results



English Premier League results on Saturday:

Brighton 1 (Gross 64) Watford 0

Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Manchester City 4 (Aguero 27, 79, Sterling 53, Danilo 85) Bournemouth 0

Southampton 1 (Austin 24) Huddersfield 1 (Depoitre 64)

Stoke 3 (Allen 19, Choupo-Moting 45, Sobhi 90+5) West Brom 1 (Rondon 51)

Swansea 1 (J. Ayew 77) Crystal Palace 1 (Milivojevic 59-pen)

West Ham 2 (Arnautovic 6, A. Ayew 69) Newcastle 3 (Saivet 10, Diame 53, Atsu 61)

Playing later

Burnley v Tottenham (1730 GMT), Leicester v Manchester United (1945 GMT),

Played Friday

Arsenal 3 (Sanchez 53, Xhaka 56, Ozil 58) Liverpool 3 (Coutinho 26, Salah 52, Firmino 71)

AFP

