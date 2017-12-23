Aguero gives Man City 17th straight win, Chelsea held

Manchester City racked up a 17th consecutive Premier League victory after Sergio Aguero’s 100th and 101st Etihad Stadium goals inspired a 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.
Aguero scored twice and set up Raheem Sterling as Pep Guardiola’s side made it 18 wins and one draw in the first half of the season and provisionally opened up a 14-point lead at the top of the table.
Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw at improving Everton, while bottom club Swansea City started life without sacked manager Paul Clement by drawing 1-1 at home to Crystal Palace.
Manchester City are now two wins away from equalling the record for consecutive wins in Europe’s top five leagues, which was set by Guardiola’s Bayern Munich in 2013-14.
They have already become the first team to score 100 goals in the English top flight in a calendar year since Liverpool in 1982.
City manager Guardiola welcomed back Vincent Kompany from injury and David Silva, who had missed their two previous games due to personal reasons, and saw his side take a 27th-minute lead.
Aguero met Fernandinho’s cross with a diving header to bring up a century of goals in front of City’s fans since his 2011 move from Atletico Madrid.
The Argentina striker’s dinked pass set up Sterling to smash home City’s second goal — and his 16th of the season — in the 53rd minute before Aguero headed in his second.
City substitute Danilo completed the scoring late on, rubber-stamping a victory that sent Bournemouth into the relegation zone.
Everton continued their improvement under new manager Sam Allardyce by extending their unbeaten run to six league games with a dogged 0-0 draw at home to champions Chelsea.
The visitors dominated, but the closest they came to scoring was when Everton centre-back Ashley Williams headed Victor Moses’s cross against his own crossbar in the 76th minute.
“I think we dominated the game and had lots of chances to score,” Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte told Sky Sports.
“I think this result is unfair. Everton deserve credit, but we deserved to win.”
– Newcastle end winless run –
Chelsea, who were without the suspended Alvaro Morata, will fall five points below second-place Manchester United if Jose Mourinho’s side prevail at Leicester City in Saturday’s late game.
Swansea remain four points adrift of safety at the foot of the table after drawing against Palace, with player-coach Leon Britton taking charge of the team following Clement’s dismissal.
Palace, now unbeaten in eight league games, took the lead through Luka Milivojevic’s penalty just before the hour, but Jordan Ayew levelled for Swansea with a drilled effort 13 minutes from time.
Joe Allen starred as Stoke City registered a timely 3-1 win over second-bottom West Bromwich Albion to ease some of the pressure on manager Mark Hughes.
Wales midfielder Allen scored and set up a goal for Eric Choupo-Moting, with Ramadan Sobhi adding a late third after Salomon Rondon had replied for West Brom, who have gone 18 games without victory in all competitions.
Newcastle United climbed out of the relegation zone after ending a run of nine league games without victory by edging West Ham United 3-2 in an entertaining encounter at London Stadium.
After Marko Arnautovic gave West Ham an early lead, Newcastle hit back through Henri Saivet, Mohamed Diame and Christian Atsu.
West Ham forward Andre Ayew atoned for squandering a penalty at 2-1 by scoring to make it 3-2 in the 69th minute, but the east London club tasted defeat for the first time in four league games.
Pascal Gross’s fourth goal of the season earned Brighton and Hove Albion a 1-0 win at home to Watford, while Laurent Depoitre cancelled out Charlie Austin’s opener as Huddersfield Town drew 1-1 at Southampton.
Sixth plays seventh later on Saturday as upwardly mobile Burnley welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Turf Moor.
AFP
Related Articles
Aguero gives Man City 17th straight win, Chelsea held
Manchester City racked up a 17th consecutive Premier League victory after Sergio Aguero’s 100th and 101st Etihad Stadium goals inspired a 4-0 win over Bournemouth
English Premier League results
English Premier League results on Saturday: Brighton 1 (Gross 64) Watford 0 Everton 0 Chelsea 0 Manchester City 4 (Aguero 27, 79, Sterling 53, Danilo 85) Bournemouth 0 Southampton 1 (Austin
Five conclusions from Barca’s El Clasico cruise
Barcelona further tightened their vice-like grip on the La Liga title by sweeping aside eternal rivals Real Madrid 3-0 on Saturday to leave the European
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead
Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead
10 Crimes Caught on Google Street View
10 crazy Crimes Caught on Google Street View
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
[Video] DJ Ecool Ft. Dremo – Kilode
by Mcadioh 31 mins ago0 DMW’s Official disc jockey DJ ECool is here with the visuals to his smash single released a while back titled
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Factional Group: Buhari Plans To Be Sole Candidate In 2019, Says PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to be the sole presidential candidate in the country during the 2019 elections.It
Turkey blasts US for vetoing UN resolution on Jerusalem
Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag on Tuesday criticised the US for vetoing a draft resolution on the status of Jerusalem at the UN Security
Tinubu persuaded Bola Ige to be Obasanjo’s minister – Agunloye
A former personal assistant to the late Bola Ige who also replaced him in the cabinet of former President Olusegun Obasanjo as minister in the
Arsenal wasted Oxlade-Chamberlain – Klopp
Jurgen Klopp has risked Arsene Wenger’s wrath ahead of Liverpool’s visit to the Emirates Stadium by claiming the Arsenal manager failed to get the best
Buhari under fire, as Senate says 2018 budget “heavily padded, inconsistent, full of errors
By Henry Umoru ABUJA—Returning to plenary after a two-week break during which it reviewed the 2017 budget of the Federal Government against the proposals for 2018,
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Heart Of Giving
Starring; Yul Edochie
My Sister My World 2
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
My Empire
My Empire
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
Post Your Comment below: >>