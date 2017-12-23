Police confirm death of former aide to Gov Dickson in hotel room

The Police in Bayelsa on Saturday confirmed the death of a former aide to Gov Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa Mr Nasko Egei at Aridolf Resort Wellness and Spa, a hotel operated by former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan.

The deceased had checked into the hotel with a female companion believed to be his lover.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, saying that investigation into the incident, which occured on Friday, was underway.

Butswat, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, however, said it had not been established what led to the death of the deceased.

He said that efforts were being made to trace the female friend who was with the deceased to help the police unravel the cause of death adding that it was too early to speculate.

“It has not been established whether he was poisoned or not. At this point, we won’t be able to establish whether he was poisoned and who poisoned him.

“But we will look at the people he was with the previous night before the incident. By the time we carry out a post-mortem investigation, that will determine what substance actually led to his death. The investigation is ongoing.” Butswat said.

Egei was a former Senior Special Assistant to Gov Dickson on Youth Development before he pit his political tent with the APC

The father of two was in his late 30s before his demise.