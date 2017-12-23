Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

FG not contemplating hike in petrol pump price – SGF



The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is not contemplating any form of hike in the pump price of petroleum products.

Boss Gida Mustapha

Mustapha disclosed this on Saturday at the handing over ceremony of the mantle of leadership as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Inland Waterways Authority ( NIWA) at the authority’s headquarters in Lokoja.

He said that the fuel scarcity being experienced in the country over the last two weeks was being addressed by relevant agencies of government adding that the long queues would ease off soon.

The SGF attributed the scarcity to greed on the part of the marketers who created artificial shortfall to make profits.

Mustapha lamented the attitude of some Nigerians who derive pleasure from seeing others suffer by inflicting pains on the people adding that it was unfair and ungodly for marketers to take advantage of the rush by the people to celebrate Christmas and New year.

“I can assure the people that a day or two after the yuletide, the queue will ease out. The marketers created the scarcity but we have engaged all the relevant stakeholders and we are confident that it will soon normalise.

“We are not thinking about increase in the pump price. We have not discussed it and we will not increase the price” he said, adding that panic buying was unwarranted as there was much product available.

He commended the staff of NIWA for their cooperation and commitment to duty while he headed the authority saying that he would remain an ambassador of the authority and was now in a better position to advance its cause.

He noted that his 15 months at the helm of affairs of the organisation afforded him great opportunity to add value to his life adding that it was NIWA that propped him up for the present assignment.

Mustapha, who assumed office as MD of NIWA on July 11, 2016, reiterated the need to strengthen the law setting up the authority to enable it succeed in its statutory role of administering the inland waterways.

In his response, the acting Managing Director of the authority, Mr Danladi Ibrahim assured the “Boss of Bosses” that every project he started before leaving would be pursued and executed with vigour.

“NIWA is your baby sir, it is our prayers that you nurse the baby to maturity. We will continue to consult you anytime the need arises sir, please don’t be tired of us”, he said.

