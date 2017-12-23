Popular Imam reveals how Senate President Bukola Saraki saved his life

- One quote that Senate President Bukola Saraki always says is 'Politics is local'

- Nigeria's third ranking citizen is proving this in his everyday life

- His antecedents in his home state of Kwara are unrivalled

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Imam Mohammed Soliu Bashir, today, Saturday, December 23, thanked the president of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, for saving his life.

The Chief Imam said this while receiving the Senate President on a courtesy visit to his home in Ilorin.

“If you revive a sick person, you have served God and humanity,” Imam Bashir said, adding that “The interpretation of it, from the Islamic perspective is if you help a soul, you have served a generation.”

Saraki paid a visit to the Imam today, Saturday. December 23. Photo credit: SP media office

NAIJ..com gathered that the Chief Imam was sponsored by Saraki for a medical treatment following a medical diagnosis that required immediate attention.

The president of the Senate expressed his joy for the quick recovery of the Imam, stating that within the few days of his return, he has shown that the procedure was successful.

Saraki also thanked Almighty Allah for the speedy recovery of Imam Bashir.

In his response, the Chief Imam, prayed to Almighty Allah for the success of the procedure.

“Alhamdulilahi, Alhmadulilahi, Alhamdulilahi for the success of my operation,” he said.

The Imam asked the Almighty to give Saraki greater potential to serve a greater number of Nigerians.

He also thanked God for Dr. Saraki’s life, saying that the God that has been with him at each point of his journey in life will continue to bless, guide and propel him further.

Imam Mohammed Bashir Soliu (CON) also offered prayers for the nation, the state, and the Ilorin Emirate.

