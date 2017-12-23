Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

I-G orders stop-and-search nationwide



The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris  has directed immediate commencement of stop-and-search operations during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

A statement by the Force spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood in Abuja on Saturday, said Idris directed all State Police Commands across the country to beef up security at flashpoints, black spots and vulnerable points on major roads and highways across the country.

He warned that in order to ensure the free flow of traffic and ease movement of travellers, the operation should not be located at areas susceptible to traffic gridlock or vehicular hold-ups.

“The Police teams on traffic control and observation patrols have been deployed to such points and sections to manage traffic and carry out Police observation duties,” he said.

Moshood said that Idris further directed all Commissioners of Police to supervise police personnel deployed to these stop and search points to make sure that they are not turned to roadblocks.

“Members of the public should promptly report any roadblock seen mounted anywhere in the country to the IGP X-Squad,” he said.

He said that all personnel of the force deployed for the Stop-and-Search operations were under strict instructions to be polite and civil in carrying out their duties.

NAN

(Visited 26 times, 26 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/12/2017 12:22:00 Politics: Rand Paul partakes in yearly Festivus 'airing of grievances' and takes aim at Clinton, Trump, and Cruz

Politics: Rand Paul partakes in yearly Festivus 'airing of grievances' and takes aim at Clinton, Trump, and Cruz

Politics Rand Paul partakes in yearly Festivus 'airing of grievances' and takes aim at Clinton, Trump, and Cruz Published: 18:22 , Refreshed: 18:31 Brennan Weiss Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

0 News 23/12/2017 12:33:00 Buhari: 'Things will get better soon,' President assures Nigerians in Christmas message

Buhari: 'Things will get better soon,' President assures Nigerians in Christmas message

'); }else{

0 News 23/12/2017 13:11:00 Tech: These monster machines are changing the world of construction

Tech: These monster machines are changing the world of construction

Tech These monster machines are changing the world of construction Published: 19:11 , Refreshed: 24 minutes ago Justin Gmoser We rounded up some of the biggest machines that make

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 05/01/2017 21:22:00 Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers

Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers

In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik

0 Videos 21/02/2017 06:17:00 Burning calories? Alice Hart-Davies tries out Zerofat cycling

Burning calories? Alice Hart-Davies tries out Zerofat cycling

Journalist and fitness guru Alice Hart-Davis tries out the Zerofat, which promises to help users shed pounds by having them burn calories under infrared light

0 Videos 21/02/2017 06:10:00 Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead

Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead

Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead

0 Videos 22/01/2017 20:21:00 Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera from Saltillo, Mexico, has the longest p*nis in the world, with a member measuring a mammoth 18.9 inches, making Jonah Falcon’s famed

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2017 00:08:00 Taribo, Agali disagree as CAF snubs Moses

Taribo, Agali disagree as CAF snubs Moses

’Tana Aiyejina Former Super Eagles stars Taribo West and Victor Agali have disagreed over the exclusion of Victor Moses from the final shortlist of nominees for

0 News 18/12/2017 20:26:00 DMO assures investors on N10.96bn green bond

DMO assures investors on N10.96bn green bond

By Peter Egwuatu The Debt Management Office, DMO has disclosed that  N10.96 billion sovereign green bond, the first ever in Nigeria and Africa, which opened to

0 News 19/12/2017 10:00:00 Approve takeoff of $13.5bn Zabazaba deepwater project, group urges Buhari

Approve takeoff of $13.5bn Zabazaba deepwater project, group urges Buhari

…Wants president to give project to Nigerians as  Christmas gift THE Niger Delta Indigenous Movement For Radical Change (NDIMRC), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to

0 News 19/12/2017 12:10:00 Lanzini gets two-game ban for Stoke dive

Lanzini gets two-game ban for Stoke dive

West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini has been banned for two games for diving to win a penalty, England’s Football Association announced on Tuesday. Lanzini“Manuel Lanzini

0 News 20/12/2017 12:13:00 7-step guide on how to draw the perfect eyebrows

7-step guide on how to draw the perfect eyebrows

Any woman who is interested in makeup and wishes to look beautiful will be interested in learning how to draw the perfect eyebrows. It might

0 News 20/12/2017 02:04:00 Court asks EKSU to pay N10m, reinstate student

Court asks EKSU to pay N10m, reinstate student

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti An Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti, has ordered the authorities of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, to reinstate a student,

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:31:00 Heart Of Giving 3

Heart Of Giving 3

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:38:00 Ugly Intimidation 2

Ugly Intimidation 2

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:52:00 Unknown Ceo 2

Unknown Ceo 2

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:51:00 Under My Roof 1

Under My Roof 1

Starring; Angela Okorie

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:08:00 In Bed With My Sister 1

In Bed With My Sister 1

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

cron