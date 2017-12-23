English Premier League table after Saturday’s 1730 GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Man City 19 18 1 0 60 12 55
Man Utd 18 13 2 3 39 12 41
Chelsea 19 12 3 4 32 14 39
Liverpool 19 9 8 2 41 23 35
Tottenham 19 10 4 5 34 18 34
Arsenal 19 10 4 5 34 23 34
Burnley 19 9 5 5 16 15 32
Leicester 18 7 5 6 27 26 26
Everton 19 7 5 7 24 30 26
Watford 19 6 4 9 27 34 22
Huddersfield 19 6 4 9 17 31 22
Brighton 19 5 6 8 15 23 21
Southampton 19 4 7 8 18 25 19
Stoke 19 5 4 10 22 40 19
Newcastle 19 5 3 11 19 29 18
Crystal Palace 19 4 6 9 16 29 18
West Ham 19 4 5 10 19 35 17
Bournemouth 19 4 4 11 15 28 16
West Brom 19 2 8 9 14 27 14
Swansea 19 3 4 12 11 26 13
AFP
