English Premier League table after Saturday’s 1730 GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 19 18 1 0 60 12 55 Man Utd 18 13 2 3 39 12 41 Chelsea 19 12 3 4 32 14 39 Liverpool 19 9 8 2 41 23 35 Tottenham 19 10 4 5 34 18 34 Arsenal 19 10 4 5 34 23 34 Burnley 19 9 5 5 16 15 32 Leicester 18 7 5 6 27 26 26 Everton 19 7 5 7 24 30 26 Watford 19 6 4 9 27 34 22 Huddersfield 19 6 4 9 17 31 22 Brighton 19 5 6 8 15 23 21 Southampton 19 4 7 8 18 25 19 Stoke 19 5 4 10 22 40 19 Newcastle 19 5 3 11 19 29 18 Crystal Palace 19 4 6 9 16 29 18 West Ham 19 4 5 10 19 35 17 Bournemouth 19 4 4 11 15 28 16 West Brom 19 2 8 9 14 27 14 Swansea 19 3 4 12 11 26 13 AFP (Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Vote for this Article 1 2 3 4 5

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.





About the Author: Ada McPepple



