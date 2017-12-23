Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

English Premier League table



English Premier League table after Saturday’s 1730 GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Man City       19 18 1  0 60 12 55

Man Utd        18 13 2  3 39 12 41

Chelsea        19 12 3  4 32 14 39

Liverpool      19  9 8  2 41 23 35

Tottenham      19 10 4  5 34 18 34

Arsenal        19 10 4  5 34 23 34

Burnley        19  9 5  5 16 15 32

Leicester      18  7 5  6 27 26 26

Everton        19  7 5  7 24 30 26

Watford        19  6 4  9 27 34 22

Huddersfield   19  6 4  9 17 31 22

Brighton       19  5 6  8 15 23 21

Southampton    19  4 7  8 18 25 19

Stoke          19  5 4 10 22 40 19

Newcastle      19  5 3 11 19 29 18

Crystal Palace 19  4 6  9 16 29 18

West Ham       19  4 5 10 19 35 17

Bournemouth    19  4 4 11 15 28 16

West Brom      19  2 8  9 14 27 14

Swansea        19  3 4 12 11 26 13

AFP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/12/2017 12:22:00 Politics: Rand Paul partakes in yearly Festivus 'airing of grievances' and takes aim at Clinton, Trump, and Cruz

Politics: Rand Paul partakes in yearly Festivus 'airing of grievances' and takes aim at Clinton, Trump, and Cruz

Politics Rand Paul partakes in yearly Festivus 'airing of grievances' and takes aim at Clinton, Trump, and Cruz Published: 18:22 , Refreshed: 18:31 Brennan Weiss Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

0 News 23/12/2017 12:33:00 Buhari: 'Things will get better soon,' President assures Nigerians in Christmas message

Buhari: 'Things will get better soon,' President assures Nigerians in Christmas message

'); }else{

0 News 23/12/2017 13:11:00 Tech: These monster machines are changing the world of construction

Tech: These monster machines are changing the world of construction

Tech These monster machines are changing the world of construction Published: 19:11 , Refreshed: 24 minutes ago Justin Gmoser We rounded up some of the biggest machines that make

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/03/2017 08:18:00 Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull

Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull

This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:23:00 10 Crimes Caught on Google Street View

10 Crimes Caught on Google Street View

10 crazy Crimes Caught on Google Street View

0 Videos 03/02/2017 06:50:00 Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

0 Videos 07/02/2017 04:59:00 Man fall from tree

Man fall from tree

0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:47:00 Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

0 Videos 01/11/2017 07:00:00 Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event

Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event

A Nigerian lady and her white lover have been recorded stealing meat at an event.  Apparently, they came prepared as the lady brought cellophane bags from



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2017 06:45:00 Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,000 marshals for special patrols

Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,000 marshals for special patrols

Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered the deployment of 36,000 regular and special marshals nationwide for the end-of-year

0 News 17/12/2017 10:24:00 Bitcoin is not money, not universally accepted, financial expert warns

Bitcoin is not money, not universally accepted, financial expert warns

The chairman of Swiss banking giant, UBS, Axel Weber, has said that bitcoin is not an effective means of payment, since it is not universally accepted. He

0 News 18/12/2017 15:46:00 Peru announce pre-World Cup friendlies

Peru announce pre-World Cup friendlies

Peru announced on Monday friendlies against fellow World Cup qualifiers Croatia and Iceland in the US ahead of the global showpiece in Russia next year. Peru

0 News 21/12/2017 06:58:00 Israeli Army arrests Palestinian girl Tamimi who slapped soldiers

Israeli Army arrests Palestinian girl Tamimi who slapped soldiers

A young Palestinian woman was arrested early Tuesday morning, a day after a video of her punching, slapping and kicking two Israeli soldiers in a

0 News 20/12/2017 04:15:00 Ahmadu Bello University: 10 dept where it is near impossible to bag first class in ABU

Ahmadu Bello University: 10 dept where it is near impossible to bag first class in ABU

'); }else{

0 News 23/12/2017 12:59:00 Fuel scarcity: Major marketers commence 24-hour depot service

Fuel scarcity: Major marketers commence 24-hour depot service

By Michael EbohThe Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Saturday, stated that six major oil marketers have joined in its efforts to end the current fuel

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:42:00 Count On Me

Count On Me

A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:46:00 Ugly Intimidation

Ugly Intimidation

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:34:00 Heart Of Giving 2

Heart Of Giving 2

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:36:00 My Sister My World

My Sister My World

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:57:00 Unknown Ceo

Unknown Ceo

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:52:00 Unknown Ceo 2

Unknown Ceo 2

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

cron