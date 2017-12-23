FG not contemplating hike in petrol pump price – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is not contemplating any form of hike in the pump price of petroleum products.
Mustapha disclosed this on Saturday at the handing over ceremony of the mantle of leadership as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Inland Waterways Authority at the authority’s headquarters in Lokoja.
He said that the fuel scarcity being experienced in the country over the last two weeks was being addressed by relevant agencies of government adding that the long queues would ease off soon.
The SGF attributed the scarcity to greed on the part of the marketers who created artificial shortfall to make profits.
Mustapha lamented the attitude of some Nigerians who derive pleasure from seeing others suffer by inflicting pains on the people adding that it was unfair and ungodly for marketers to take advantage of the rush by the people to celebrate Christmas and New year.
“I can assure the people that a day or two after the yuletide, the queue will ease out. The marketers created the scarcity but we have engaged all the relevant stakeholders and we are confident that it will soon normalise.
“We are not thinking about increase in the pump price. We have not discussed it and we will not increase the price” he said, adding that panic buying was unwarranted as there was much product available.
