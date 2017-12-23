Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Guardiola lauds Man City ‘legend’ Aguero



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described Sergio Aguero as a “legend” after he scored his 100th and 101st Etihad Stadium goals in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth.

Pre-match media reports suggested Aguero, who joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, was unhappy about playing under Guardiola and angling for an exit.

But he scored twice, and set up a goal for top scorer Raheem Sterling, as leaders City extended their record run of successive Premier League victories to 17.

“He is a special player, a legend and I am so happy when he plays good and he is scoring goals,” Guardiola said.

“I know the players who normally don’t play are upset, but all the team deserve to play.”

Aguero headed City in front from Fernandinho’s cross in the 27th minute and scored with another header in the 79th minute after Sterling had made it 2-0 early in the second half.

Substitute Danilo completed the scoring to set the seal on a first half of the campaign in which City have taken 55 points from a possible 57, having only dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Everton in mid-August.

Despite City’s record-breaking feats, Guardiola dismissed the suggestion they have already arrived at perfection.

“In football always you can improve, individually or collectively, so it is not a target to be perfect — it does not exist in the world,” he said.

“Just now is a good Merry Christmas.”

AFP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/12/2017 12:22:00 Politics: Rand Paul partakes in yearly Festivus 'airing of grievances' and takes aim at Clinton, Trump, and Cruz

Politics: Rand Paul partakes in yearly Festivus 'airing of grievances' and takes aim at Clinton, Trump, and Cruz

Politics Rand Paul partakes in yearly Festivus 'airing of grievances' and takes aim at Clinton, Trump, and Cruz Published: 18:22 , Refreshed: 18:31 Brennan Weiss Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

0 News 23/12/2017 12:33:00 Buhari: 'Things will get better soon,' President assures Nigerians in Christmas message

Buhari: 'Things will get better soon,' President assures Nigerians in Christmas message

'); }else{

0 News 23/12/2017 13:11:00 Tech: These monster machines are changing the world of construction

Tech: These monster machines are changing the world of construction

Tech These monster machines are changing the world of construction Published: 19:11 , Refreshed: 24 minutes ago Justin Gmoser We rounded up some of the biggest machines that make

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:03:00 The benefit of exercise

The benefit of exercise

0 Videos 06/01/2017 21:14:00 FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke

FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke

Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The

0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:40:00 Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym

Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym

Woman butt implant explode while squating

0 Videos 07/10/2017 02:36:00 Video: Frank Edwards - 'Here to sing' ft Chee

Video: Frank Edwards - 'Here to sing' ft Chee

Sensational and multi-talented , and multiple award-winning Gospel minister – Frank Edwards resurfaces with yet another brilliant worship song titled 'Here To Sing“. On this spirit-filled song, Frank

0 Videos 07/02/2017 04:59:00 Man fall from tree

Man fall from tree

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:16:00 'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/12/2017 02:56:00 Finance: British passports will be blue and gold after Brexit

Finance: British passports will be blue and gold after Brexit

Finance British passports will be blue and gold after Brexit Published: 59 minutes ago , Refreshed: 54 minutes ago Ben Moshinsky Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis said: "Leaving the EU

0 News 22/12/2017 02:27:00 Debt Management Office: DG says FG will reduce borrowing cost

Debt Management Office: DG says FG will reduce borrowing cost

'); }else{

0 News 18/12/2017 09:06:00 Strategy: Chick-fil-A broke from tradition and opened on a Sunday — and there's an incredible backstory

Strategy: Chick-fil-A broke from tradition and opened on a Sunday — and there's an incredible backstory

Strategy Chick-fil-A broke from tradition and opened on a Sunday — and there's an incredible backstory Published: 18 minutes ago , Refreshed: 4 minutes ago Kate Taylor Chick-fil-A broke

0 News 19/12/2017 11:51:00 Colonel to spend six years in jail for announcing presidential ambition

Colonel to spend six years in jail for announcing presidential ambition

An Egyptian military court sentenced a colonel to six years in prison on Tuesday after he announced plans to stand in the 2018 presidential election,

0 News 18/12/2017 09:47:00 Google starts celebrating Christmas with a new Doodle

Google starts celebrating Christmas with a new Doodle

The spirit of Christmas is in the air. A festive atmosphere reigns everywhere. Search engine Google is also prepared for the global December festivities. From

0 News 21/12/2017 07:28:00 Majek Fashek: Reggae icon pays Senator Dino Melaye a courtesy visit

Majek Fashek: Reggae icon pays Senator Dino Melaye a courtesy visit

Majek Fashek Reggae icon pays Senator Dino Melaye a courtesy visit Majek Fashek was a guest at the residence of Senator Dino Melaye. Published: 30 minutes ago Odion

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:46:00 Ugly Intimidation

Ugly Intimidation

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:57:00 Love Me Please

Love Me Please

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:27:00 Heart Of Giving 4

Heart Of Giving 4

Starring; Yul Edochie    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:38:00 Ugly Intimidation 2

Ugly Intimidation 2

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:34:00 Heart Of Giving 2

Heart Of Giving 2

Starring; Yul Edochie

cron