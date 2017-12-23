Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Strategy: 3 books Stanford asks every new student to read



Strategy 3 books Stanford asks every new student to read

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Stanford wants incoming freshmen to continue thinking critically about complex issues during the summer.

  • Ready your Kindle.

    Ready your Kindle.   

  • Stanford thinks every new student should read 3 books before they arrive on campus.

    Stanford thinks every new student should read 3 books before they arrive on campus.   

Ready your Kindle.play

Ready your Kindle.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid6'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=6838730&type=article&ctxId=3784&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=3+books+Stanford+asks+every+new+student+to+read&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fbi%2Fstrategy%2Fstrategy-3-books-stanford-asks-every-new-student-to-read-id6838730.html'); }} /* ]]> */

  • Stanford administrators have the "Three Books" program each summer.
  • It includes three suggested books to read over the summer to think about complex issues.
  • The book suggestions are for new students and the larger Stanford community overall.


Fresh off the excitement of gaining acceptance into the most competitive university in America, Stanford University incoming freshmen will likely want to take the summer to relax a bit.

Administrators at Stanford want them to continue thinking critically about complex issues, and release The Three Books program every summer to suggest books that the entire community should read and discuss.

"The Three Books program is designed to introduce you to the experience of reading, thinking, and talking about challenging subjects as a member of Stanford's intellectual community," professor Noah Diffenbaugh wrote to the class of 2021.

Diffenbaugh, the faculty moderator of the program and a professor of earth system science, said this year's theme was on sustainability and equity.

"All three of these books have had a deep impact on me and my thinking," he wrote. "And, just as each of these books offers a sense of hope and optimism amid extremely challenging circumstances, I am optimistic that in discussing these challenges we can help each other find a sense of hope for the future!" he continued.

Read on to see the three books Stanford wants incoming freshmen to read this summer.

'Homegoing,' by Yaa Gyasi

'Homegoing,' by Yaa Gyasiplay

'Homegoing,' by Yaa Gyasi

(Homegoing)

From Stanford:

"Homegoing follows the parallel paths of these sisters and their descendants through eight generations: from the Gold Coast to the plantations of Mississippi, from the American Civil War to Jazz Age Harlem. Yaa Gyasi's extraordinary novel illuminates slavery's troubled legacy both for those who were taken and those who stayed — and shows how the memory of captivity has been inscribed on the soul of our nation."

Buy it here »

'The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History,' by Elizabeth Kolbert

'The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History,' by Elizabeth Kolbertplay

'The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History,' by Elizabeth Kolbert

(The Sixth Extinction)

From Stanford:

"In The Sixth Extinction, Kolbert details the evidence that human activity is causing what scientists call the sixth mass extinction — the loss of as many as half of all living species on Earth. Kolbert traces the intellectual history of how scientists came to understand extinction and woke up to the impact we are having on the planet’s ecosystems."

Buy it here »

'Salvage the Bones,' by Jesmyn Ward

'Salvage the Bones,' by Jesmyn Wardplay

'Salvage the Bones,' by Jesmyn Ward

(Salvage the Bones)

From Stanford:

"In Salvage the Bones, Ward gives us the Batiste family: Esch, a pregnant fourteen-year-old, her teenage brothers, and their alcoholic father, who are watching Hurricane Katrina brew over the Gulf. Set in the twelve days immediately surrounding the arrival of the hurricane, Salvage the Bones is at its heart the story of four motherless children, trying to protect their home and one another against unimaginable disruption."

Buy it here »

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid9'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=6838730&type=article&ctxId=3784&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=3+books+Stanford+asks+every+new+student+to+read&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fbi%2Fstrategy%2Fstrategy-3-books-stanford-asks-every-new-student-to-read-id6838730.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/12/2017 12:22:00 Politics: Rand Paul partakes in yearly Festivus 'airing of grievances' and takes aim at Clinton, Trump, and Cruz

Politics: Rand Paul partakes in yearly Festivus 'airing of grievances' and takes aim at Clinton, Trump, and Cruz

Politics Rand Paul partakes in yearly Festivus 'airing of grievances' and takes aim at Clinton, Trump, and Cruz Published: 18:22 , Refreshed: 18:31 Brennan Weiss Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

0 News 23/12/2017 12:33:00 Buhari: 'Things will get better soon,' President assures Nigerians in Christmas message

Buhari: 'Things will get better soon,' President assures Nigerians in Christmas message

'); }else{

0 News 23/12/2017 13:11:00 Tech: These monster machines are changing the world of construction

Tech: These monster machines are changing the world of construction

Tech These monster machines are changing the world of construction Published: 19:11 , Refreshed: 24 minutes ago Justin Gmoser We rounded up some of the biggest machines that make

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:47:00 Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

0 Videos 26/01/2017 05:27:00 China man standing on bottles

China man standing on bottles

China man standing on bottles

0 Videos 13/03/2017 08:08:00 Mongolian Man Sets Himself On Fire At A Press Conference

Mongolian Man Sets Himself On Fire At A Press Conference

0 Videos 29/12/2016 07:39:00 Weightlifter dies after 315-pound barbell drops on his neck

Weightlifter dies after 315-pound barbell drops on his neck

A Des Moines man is dead after a weightlifting accident at a metro gym.

0 Videos 20/11/2017 17:12:00 Video of politician peeing in public goes viral

Video of politician peeing in public goes viral

An Indian ruling party politician has been left red-faced after a video of him urinating in public went viral on World Toilet Day, despite government

0 Videos 07/10/2017 05:33:00 "The adventures of Lola and Chuchu": Watch episode 2 of Nigerian animated series

"The adventures of Lola and Chuchu": Watch episode 2 of Nigerian animated series

Anthill Studios has released the second episode of its 13-episode animated series, "Adventures of Lola and Chuchu. In episode two titled "Let's Do This," Lola and



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/12/2017 22:01:00 Ighalo tops Edo FA 2017 Award winners

Ighalo tops Edo FA 2017 Award winners

Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo tops the list of Awardees to be honoured by the Edo State Football Association in its Award Nite scheduled for

0 News 22/12/2017 06:35:00 I never forged any tax documents - Innoson boss speaks about arrest by EFCC

I never forged any tax documents - Innoson boss speaks about arrest by EFCC

- Innocent Chukwuma, the owner of Innoson motors, decries his terrible humiliation by the EFCC- Chukwuma says he is not sure yet what action he

0 News 20/12/2017 10:22:00 Court sentences Colonel to 6 Years imprisonment for declaring to contest in forthcoming Election

Court sentences Colonel to 6 Years imprisonment for declaring to contest in forthcoming Election

An Egyptian military court sentenced a colonel Ahmed Konsowa to six years in prison after he announced plans to stand in the 2018 presidential election. Konsowa was

0 News 22/12/2017 05:48:00 House of Reps recommends immediate redeployment of commissioner of police

House of Reps recommends immediate redeployment of commissioner of police

- The Kano state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Yusuf, has been recommended for immediate redeployment- The directive came from a panel of the House of

0 News 22/12/2017 17:00:00 Politics: Trump replaces 'E Pluribus Unum' with 'Make America Great Again' on presidential coin

Politics: Trump replaces 'E Pluribus Unum' with 'Make America Great Again' on presidential coin

Politics Trump replaces 'E Pluribus Unum' with 'Make America Great Again' on presidential coin Published: 22.12.2017 , Refreshed: 24 minutes ago Allan Smith President Donald Trump made several alterations

0 News 21/12/2017 07:16:00 Pope urges loyalty, condemns `betrayers’ in Vatican bureaucracy

Pope urges loyalty, condemns `betrayers’ in Vatican bureaucracy

People serving in the Vatican’s bureaucracy should be loyal to the pope and avoid conspiracies and “little cliques,’’ Pope Francis said in a pre-Christmas address

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:52:00 Unknown Ceo 2

Unknown Ceo 2

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:27:00 My Wedding My Tears

My Wedding My Tears

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:08:00 In Bed With My Sister 1

In Bed With My Sister 1

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:36:00 My Sister My World

My Sister My World

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

cron