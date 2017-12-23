Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Pastor Adeboye reveals what Nigerians should expect in 2018



The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has revealed what Nigerians should expect in the coming year, 2018.

Daddy GO as he is fondly called revealed this at the 'Let's Go A Fishing' program organised by RCCG in Osogbo, capital of Osun state.

NAIJ.com gathered that Pastor Adeboye who arrived Osogbo City Stadium by 8.45 am for the program as well as Christmas visitation stated that despite the hardship faced by Nigerians, the year 2018 would be better.

Adeboye according to reports also told Nigerians not to lose hope in the future of the country and that the solution to socio-economic problems in the nation, Africa and the global community lies in Jesus.

Tribune reports that he expressed happiness for being in his home state, Osun, as he offered special prayer for the state, reassuring worshipers that God would remember past sacrifices of the people of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Deeper Life Christian Church had completed its main auditorium located at the church’s headquarters in Gbagada area of Lagos state and it is valued at over N5 billion (about $16 million).

