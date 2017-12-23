John Abebe makes a comeback

After many years of staying out of the limelight, socialite and businessman, John Abebe, made a grand return recently. Abebe, who is the younger brother of former first lady, Stella Obasanjo, hosed the crème de la crème to an elaborate ceremony commemorating his lookalike son, Michael’s wedding to his Caucasian lover, Erica.

Abebe who had not hosted a bash of this magnitude in recent times ensured that the ceremony had all the trappings of wealth. Bringing his social clout to bear on the ceremony, there was a huge turnout of VIP guests who dazzled in the blue-hued aso ebi.

The likes of Daisy Danjuma, Teni Aofiyebi, Bola Shagaya and Maiden Ibru, to name but a few, spent considerable time dancing to songs by the Akin Tofomowo-led Shuga Band.

