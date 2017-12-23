Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Tinubu’s spraying prowess



It is no longer a secret that former governor of Lagos State and APC chieftain, Asiwju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a big spender. Many can attest to his generosity which has become legendary. When former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu’s daughter, Neya, got married last Thursday, Tinubu was in his element.

He joined the bride and her father on the dance floor and joined other guests to paste naira notes on her forehead. He continued the act for several minutes and not a few looked on in wonderment.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/12/2017 18:04:00 Celebrating the season with team

Celebrating the season with team

Seni Adetu How time flies! It was “the other day” we were saying Happy New Year, and yet it’s Xmas again. Recession or no recession, the

0 News 23/12/2017 18:04:00 FIRS accuses MDAs of not filing tax returns

FIRS accuses MDAs of not filing tax returns

Ifeanyi Onuba The Federal Inland Revenue Service has accused some Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government of failing to file their annual and monthly returns as

0 News 23/12/2017 18:05:00 We’ll mobilise heavy funds for Okorocha’s son-in-law to be governor — Imo lawmaker

We’ll mobilise heavy funds for Okorocha’s son-in-law to be governor — Imo lawmaker

A member of the Imo State House of Assembly, Mr. Henry Ezediaro, who is leading the Ugwumba Mandate 2019, which comprises 15 out of the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 07/02/2017 04:54:00 Watch how this little boy is preaching

Watch how this little boy is preaching

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:18:00 Man Turns To DOG And Eats Shoe In CHURCH

Man Turns To DOG And Eats Shoe In CHURCH

Video of a man that turn to dog and eats sheo in the church

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:19:00 Ghana president plagarism

Ghana president plagarism

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:28:00 20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

0 Videos 28/01/2017 03:24:00 Two women caught on camera fighting

Two women caught on camera fighting



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/12/2017 13:28:00 Finance: Trump's stock market braggadocio neglects a key constituency that helped elect him

Finance: Trump's stock market braggadocio neglects a key constituency that helped elect him

Finance Trump's stock market braggadocio neglects a key constituency that helped elect him Published: 33 minutes ago , Refreshed: 30 minutes ago Pedro Nicolaci da Costa ANALYSIS: President Donald

0 News 20/12/2017 12:57:00 Strategy: Amazon reveals what its lobbyist is doing in Atlanta — and it has nothing to do with its new headquarters (AMZN)

Strategy: Amazon reveals what its lobbyist is doing in Atlanta — and it has nothing to do with its new headquarters (AMZN)

Strategy Amazon reveals what its lobbyist is doing in Atlanta — and it has nothing to do with its new headquarters (AMZN) Published: 18:57 , Refreshed: 55

0 News 22/12/2017 10:53:00 East-West road project delayed by financial constraints - Niger Delta minister says no date for completion

East-West road project delayed by financial constraints - Niger Delta minister says no date for completion

- The Niger Delta affairs minister, Usani Uguru Usani, says the delay experienced in completing the project is due to financial constraints - Usani notes

0 News 20/12/2017 22:02:00 Ondo APC leaders accuse Oyegun of instigating crisis

Ondo APC leaders accuse Oyegun of instigating crisis

By Dayo Johnson AKURE — LEADERS  of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State yesterday accused the national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun

0 News 21/12/2017 09:22:00 Inspector General Decorates Officer Prosecuted For Killing Five Igbo Traders

Inspector General Decorates Officer Prosecuted For Killing Five Igbo Traders

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Wednesday, decorated Ibrahim Danjuma with his new rank of Commissioner of Police after he had been prosecuted and

0 News 22/12/2017 23:43:00 Why your governor is in a panic?

Why your governor is in a panic?

By Emmanuel Aziken An extra-ordinary meeting of Nigeria’s governors took place last Tuesday at the Presidential Villa. So extra-ordinary was the meeting that Governor Ayodele Fayose

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:20:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:52:00 Unknown Ceo 2

Unknown Ceo 2

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:44:00 True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:57:00 Unknown Ceo

Unknown Ceo

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:36:00 Heart Of Giving

Heart Of Giving

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:46:00 Ugly Intimidation

Ugly Intimidation

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

cron