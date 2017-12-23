Tinubu’s spraying prowess

It is no longer a secret that former governor of Lagos State and APC chieftain, Asiwju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a big spender. Many can attest to his generosity which has become legendary. When former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu’s daughter, Neya, got married last Thursday, Tinubu was in his element.

He joined the bride and her father on the dance floor and joined other guests to paste naira notes on her forehead. He continued the act for several minutes and not a few looked on in wonderment.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)