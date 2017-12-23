If you fear quarrels, you should not get married –Dominic Ekesi

Dominic and Katia Ekesi, have been married for 50 beautiful years. They speak about their timeless love with KEMI LANRE-AREMU and TOFARATI IGE

Can you recall the circumstances of your birth?

I was born on March 15, 1935, in Abatete. Today, Abatete is in Anambra North Local Government Area, beside Ogidi, Anambra State. I was born in a locality where there were no maternity services. The closest hospital to us was six miles away. I was delivered by a typical Igbo native midwife right behind our house. They took my mother to the backyard, and the midwife did her job. This tells you about the level of medical facilities available at that time. I was born a very sound child. My parents were Mr. Ayebambo Ekesi, and Mrs. Akubonachi Ekesi. They were non-Christians.

How did you become a Catholic, considering that your parents weren’t Christians?

I was born during the colonial era, but transiting through externally imposed phenomena. Christianity, through the Holy Ghost fathers of the Roman Catholic faith; and through the actions of the Anglican Communion, which was the official religion of the British Empire, was already coming into Igboland. I don’t know when the others arrived but these two practically came with the colonial government. In Cross River State, the Wesley Mission and Qua Iboe were predominant, and they did wonderful works in that part of the country. We all know about the works of the famous British nurse, Mary Slessor. So, it happened that two non-Christian parents gave birth to me and I later became a Roman Catholic. I think, around the age of five, I was in kindergarten, and the school was run by the Catholic Church. As soon as I could walk well and talk, I was enrolled in that kindergarten. While there, my father died in 1942. Basically, I became a Christian through the school I attended and through the teachings of the Reverend Fathers.

Were you born to rich parents?

I wasn’t born into a rich family, but I was born into a family that was involved in the economic set-up of that period. At that time, my father used to sell palm produce to the United Africa Company. He used to collect palm kernels in the interior, and he would transport them to Onitsha to sell to UAC. The man was already touching money but he died too early.

How were you able to carry on after your father’s death?

My mother continued paying my school fees. We were three children (two girls and me, the boy). My mum told my sisters clearly that she could not afford to pay their school fees but that she would continue to try for the only boy she had. In 1946, I was in Standard Two at St. Dominic Catholic School, Abatete. My name, Dominic, came from the school. When I was to be baptised, they asked me what name I wanted and I chose Dominic, which was the only Catholic name I knew. I later got to know that the original St. Dominic was from Peguera in Spain. However, something fortuitous happened to me and it determined my future from 1946. My uncle, a locomotive driver, who was a cousin of my father, came home on leave. He came into my compound one morning and asked to know which class I was in. I had a very small stature then, so he was surprised that I was already in Standard Two. He then told my mother that he would be taking me back with him to his base in Minna, Niger State, where he worked at the railway station. However, my mother objected because I was her only son. She wasn’t prepared to release me to anybody. She went to her brother, who advised her to allow me to go with my uncle. When we got to Minna, my uncle enrolled me at St. Michaels Catholic School, Minna. Two years after, my uncle was transferred to Enugu and he took me along with him. He enrolled me at St. Michaels Catholic School, Enugu. Shortly after, he was transferred again to Umuahia, Abia State, and he took me there too, and got me enrolled at St. Michaels Catholic School, Umuahia. I think I am a child of circumstance and fate because of the way things happen to me. When I was about to resume Standard Six, my uncle asked me to return to Abatete to complete my elementary education. He did not want his frequent transfers to affect my education. Meanwhile, in 1948 when I was in standard five, I sat for the entrance examination into Government College, Umuahia, but I didn’t pass. In April 1949, I sat for the entrance examination again and I passed. The school was very famous and sought after at that time. While in Umuahia, we were the first set of students to write the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination in 1955. Prior to that time, they were writing Cambridge exam.

Who were some of your contemporaries in secondary school?

I can remember people like Euguene Ogwo, who later studied Medicine in the United States of America. There was also Eugene Arene, who got a First Class degree in Chemistry, from the University of Ibadan; and he eventually rose to the position of a professor in the same school. I also remember John Ebie who later became a medical doctor. Like Ogwo, John is late. It has been a really long time, so these are the ones I can remember for now.

What happened next after your secondary school education?

In April 1956, I wrote the entrance examination into the University College, Ibadan, but I didn’t pass. I then travelled to Lagos and started working with the Federal Ministry of Works as a technical officer in training. I was sent to the Technical Institute, Yaba (which is now known as Yaba College of Technology). At that time, my brain was ‘hot’ and I was very good in Mathematics. In 1957, I again sat for the entrance examinations into the University College, Ibadan, and the College of Arts, Science and Technology, in Enugu. I passed the two exams. I was offered a state scholarship to the University College, Ibadan, to study Physics. I was also offered admission to study Pre-Engineering, at the College of Arts, Science and Technology in Enugu, which was where I eventually went. By fortuitous happening, Costain West Africa Limited, used to give one scholarship per year to a student who would study Engineering. When I was offered the scholarship, I went to Enugu for my A-levels. In 1960/1961, I was to go for my degree course in engineering at the Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology, Zaria, but I turned it down due to some reasons. Costain then said they wouldn’t send me to anywhere else, and I thanked them for their scholarship. I returned to Lagos where I took a teaching job at my alma-mater, Yaba Technical Institute. I taught Mathematics and Physics. In 1961, I got another scholarship from the Italian government to study engineering in Italy. I left for Italy on August 8, 1961, and on that day when I got to Italy, I ate spaghetti for the first time in my life.

How did you adjust to life in Italy?

I experienced no culture shock because I am an easy-going person. I attended the Italian Language School for three months and I was able to learn the language. After graduating from there, I resumed my schooling proper and I specialised in structural engineering. By 1966, I was through. I worked in Milan for some time and I returned to Nigeria in April 1972.

Did you go for postgraduate studies during that time?

Yes, I did, and that was before I graduated in 1966. The structure of education in Italy is different from what we have here. For the final two years of the course, you have to do specialised studies. Italian universities don’t offer B.Sc.; they offer doctorate degrees. At the end of the day, the system produces thoroughbred engineers. Till date, I do everything as an engineer. I am currently constructing a road in my hometown, Abatete. If I show you the sketch designed for the road, you will understand better what I’m talking about. When the road is completed, people will see the difference.

How did you meet your wife?

I met my wife in Rome. She was studying Law at the time, and she was a very curious person. I am an outgoing person and I went to parties and other places as a student. I had many Italian friends.

What attracted you to her?

My wife is a very brilliant and intelligent woman. I’m sure she got her intelligence from her father because I conversed with him and I know how deep and thorough he could be. As for me, I got my intelligence from my mother. My wife also has very good business acumen; she usually gets it right when it comes to business situations. Many times, when I want to engage in any project, I seek her advice before I start. However, it was after we got married that I knew these things. Before marriage, what attracted me was her beauty and personality. I once described her as the storm in my tea cup. I am not the type of person that can live with a stupid woman. I cannot stand people who do not reason.

Didn’t you meet women of Nigerian descent in Italy?

I didn’t date any Nigerian woman, but I wouldn’t say I didn’t see any. There were a few Nigerian girls at Rome University doing music and some other courses. Back then, I warned my wife that we shouldn’t get married until she knew where I come from. I told her that I would be going back to Nigeria when I finished my studies, and she would have to follow me to Abatete, if we were to consider marriage. We went to Abatete together in 1966 before the civil war. We got married in 1967, at Basilica of Sam Marco, Piazza Venezzia, Rome.

How did your family react to you marrying a white woman?

They didn’t want me to marry a white woman. My mother said whenever she went to the market, people used to say, “Sorry, we heard about what happened to you.” They were consoling her as if I had died. But when my mother saw the way I was living with my wife, she gave her an Igbo name, Odoziaku. Eventually, my mother was extremely happy with my wife. Ignorance has its part in certain situations. My uncle, who trained me, was the only man that told me to go ahead if it was what I really wanted.

How receptive were her parents to the marriage?

Her parents did not attend our wedding. The person who walked my wife down the aisle was a cousin of her father. Other family members from my wife’s side that attended the wedding were her sister, and a cousin.

When did the family finally accept you?

The mother accepted us, but the father never accepted us. He was a fascist; an extreme right thinker. They were politicians who believed that the black man is a monkey and not a human being. Adolf Hitler was one of them. In the 1936 Olympic games in Germany, J.C. Owens won three gold medals but Hitler refused to have a handshake with him, simply because Owens was a black man.

When did you finally move to Nigeria with your wife?

We returned to this country in 1972. By that time, we had a son and a daughter. In 1976, we had another boy, and we jokingly call him ‘Made in Nigeria.’

How would you describe your 50-year marital journey?

The journey has been one of give and take, hard work, and faith in God. I am sorry for anyone who doesn’t have faith because events in life show that there is something greater than us.

Do you still quarrel?

You think we don’t? Right now, it’s not perfect in my house. If you fear quarrels, you should not get married.

What do you quarrel most about?

Quarrels can start from anywhere. I often say, unapologetically, that I am a product of the extended family system of Igboland. Today, I am responsible for the payment of university fees for five children who are not mine. There was a time I awarded scholarships in Abatete, and I said it must go to someone whose brilliance merits it. Today, one of the students I offered scholarships to is a medical doctor, another works with NNPC. I have vowed that as long as I am alive, anybody whose name is Ekesi and is interested in schooling, I would foot the bill.

Are you retired now?

I am not retired. The only government work I did in my life was my one-year stint as a technical officer in training before I went to Technical Institute, Yaba. And when I came back from Rome, I worked for two years with the Federal Ministry of Works. I have mostly been in the private sector. Right now, I am proposing an agricultural project to some South Africans. I thank God because He has given me good health, even at 82 years.

How do you relax?

I like to have enough rest. No matter how tired I am, all I need is good sleep and I would come alive again. I also love the process of designing in engineering; I still sketch. I enjoy a good glass of palm wine.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)