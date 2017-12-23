Marriage is about sacrifice -Katia Ekesi

Can you tell us about your experience while growing up?
I was born in Italy 75 years ago. I had my education in Italy, which culminated in a doctorate degree in Law. I came to Nigeria in 1972. At that time, I didn’t know I would marry a Nigerian man because it was not something that was common in those days. As a matter of fact, my father didn’t accept my marriage till he died at the age of 95 .
How did you meet your husband?
I met my husband at the university. We were engaged for four years before we got married in 1967. We have three children; a daughter, Cristiana Akubunachi, who has a degree in Fine Arts, Roberto Chidobe who is a mechanical engineer, and Maximillian Emeka. They all live abroad. Christiana was married but unfortunately, her husband died two years ago. She has four children. Roberto is also married with two children.
What attracted you to your husband?
I was curious. He was different, simple, genuine and straightforward. However, when I came to Nigeria, I was forced to accept some situations that I never knew I would be faced with. Living in Nigeria is a different experience for me. The extended family system is new to me, as we are not used to that where I come from. In Italy, you work and succeed on your own. You don’t go begging for handouts from your family members. It hasn’t been easy for me.
At the time you met your husband, how much did you know about Nigeria?
I didn’t know too much but before we got married, I came to Nigeria to see for myself what I was about getting into. It was a bit of a culture shock for me because the environment is dirty. I had never seen an open gutter in my life until I came to Nigeria.
How did your parents deal with the fact that you were getting married to a Nigerian?
They weren’t comfortable with me marrying a Nigerian. Like I said earlier, my father never accepted my husband. Initially, my mother also adopted my father’s stance, but later, she came around and used to visit Nigeria. When we were living in Jos, I had a very hectic schedule due to my furniture business, and I didn’t want my children to grow up with maids. Because of this, I asked my mother if she would stay with them. She resigned her job at the Ministry of Telecommunications and came to stay with my children in Jos. She enjoyed the place because of the beautiful weather, and she was able to make friends with the Italian community there.
How did you adapt to living in Nigeria?
Right now, I am very well adapted to the culture. I am a chief in Igboland with the title, Ugoma Abatete, but unfortunately, I do not speak Igbo language. Italians are not very talented with languages. I only learnt English, and as soon as I was able to communicate, that was all. My degree in law has helped a lot in my business.
Do you eat or prepare any local food?
I know how to prepare some but I have a cook who helps in that area. My favourite Nigerian food is egusi soup, and white rice with plantain.
Who are your closest Nigerian friends?
I have many Nigerian friends. There is a saying in my husband’s town that if every white woman is like me, then they should invite other white people to marry people from Abatete. I brought some reverend sisters from Italy and they established a secondary school in Abatete. Now, they have boarding facilities and about 400 students.
How would you describe your marital experience?
The journey hasn’t been an easy one. It has been full of ups and downs. Marriage is majorly about making sacrifices from both sides. In a mixed marriage like ours, the sacrifices are more because of the different cultures. If you want to save your marriage, you have to accept the situation. At a point in my life, I made a decision that I had married my husband and I cannot leave, because if I do, my children would suffer. For this, I needed a solution. I chose God and my family. And I tried not to dwell on the other problems that could come.
How do you unwind?
I am always thinking about business because it is something I love doing. If I’m not engaged in business, I cannot just be here doing nothing. I also socialise a lot. I attend parties. We celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary recently and it was a success. It was very well attended and that shows how our friends appreciate our marriage. Even the clergy said marriage between people of the same race quickly break up these days, but we have been able to stay together for 50 years and counting.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: [email protected]
Related Articles
Celebrating the season with team
Seni Adetu How time flies! It was “the other day” we were saying Happy New Year, and yet it’s Xmas again. Recession or no recession, the
FIRS accuses MDAs of not filing tax returns
Ifeanyi Onuba The Federal Inland Revenue Service has accused some Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government of failing to file their annual and monthly returns as
We’ll mobilise heavy funds for Okorocha’s son-in-law to be governor — Imo lawmaker
A member of the Imo State House of Assembly, Mr. Henry Ezediaro, who is leading the Ugwumba Mandate 2019, which comprises 15 out of the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket
Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera
Police officers caught on camera stealing stash of cannabis
The two female police officers boast about using their powers to nick the stash of cannabis. They are now being hunted after going on the
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos
A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger
Graphic video shows baby born with heart outside her body
Tazmina Khatun, 28, gave a natural birth to her daughter in a government-run hospital on Wednesday in a nondescript village in Assam in northeast India.
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Most Read NewsView all posts
Destitute persons fêted by church foundation in honour of Christmas
Members of the Destitute Home at Okobaba area of Ebute Meta, Lagos State, were fêted by the Church of Faith Foundation in honour of Christmas. In
Bomb explodes outside Greek court
A bomb exploded early Friday outside one of Greece’s main courthouses, officials said, but police had cleared the area and nobody was hurt. The explosion occurred
FG to access information on all taxpayers – Fowler
The Chairman, Joint Tax Board (JTB) Mr Tunde Fowler, on Monday, said Federal Government planned to obtain and access information on all categories of taxpayers
ACJA as key to modern criminal justice (3)
By Chino Obiagwu The magistrate is expected to exercise judicious discretion in considering whether or not the prosecution has shown ‘probable cause’ for the remand of
Blinded in one eye, Syrian baby becomes symbol of siege
The heartrending photograph of a Syrian baby who lost an eye in an air strike has set off a viral social media campaign, with users
Hundreds of policemen protest 2-month salary arrears in Adamawa state
- The policemen in Adamawa state lament that their families are dying of hunger- The officers urge the federal government to prevail on the police
Most Watched Movies
Love Me Please
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in
My Sister My World
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
In Bed With My Sister 1
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
Ugly Intimidation 2
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
Post Your Comment below: >>