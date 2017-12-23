Firdaus’ decision on hijab wrong, condemnable – Ogunye

Lagos-based lawyer and human rights activist, Mr. Jiti Ogunye, in this interview with TOBI AWORINDE, criticises a Nigerian Law School graduate, Amasa Firdaus, who was refused her call to the Bar for wearing hijab

What is your take on the controversy surrounding the stance of Amasa Firdaus, a law graduate who refused to remove her hijab during the call to the Bar ceremony on December 15?

The whole story — the precursor to that incident and the aftermath — is in the public domain now, and I think that the facts of all that transpired are largely known by the Nigerian people. Our view is that the lady consciously and deliberately defied the Council of Legal Education that is running the Nigerian Law School and the Body of Benchers that has the ceremonial responsibility to admit new entrants into the Bar on that day. This is very instructive. The lady has not denied that. Indeed, she’s been very forthcoming in stating categorically that she did what she did deliberately, in order to ensure that those who are coming behind her, meaning Muslim law students of the Nigerian Law School aspiring to the Bar and ultimately becoming members of the legal profession, can manifest their Islamic religious tenets, by having the liberty to wear the hijab as part of their professional robe. So, she has come out clearly to say that and we are not in the realm of speculation anymore. What she did was deliberate; it was to defy the authorities and gain whatever capital she could reap from that, one which we must assume is to overwhelm and prevail on the law school to accept what she wants. So, it’s not a question of not knowing that the rule exists. A lot of people have argued whether this rule should exist or not; that’s a secondary consideration.

But is there a rule that states what should be worn by a law graduate for the call to the Bar ceremony?

There is no disputation that that rule existed that if you’re going to be called (to the Bar), all your facial features must be evident and uncovered, and that it is in that position that you will be admitted to the Bar and be allowed to put on the wig. So, that rule is there. That is the first point to be made — that she deliberately defied the authorities when she did that.

The next question is, does she have the right to hold fast to her religious beliefs? Of course, she has the right to do that. Now, does the law still have the right to regulate mode of dressing, to prescribe the dress code in a law school? Does the legal profession have the right to prescribe the dress code in the legal profession? Before that date — and this is why I talked about the precursor — could the lady have taken any step to make the law school and the Council of Legal Education specifically, change the rule to which she so vehemently objects?

What exactly is the precursor?

The precursor here was that she had been prevented from wearing the hijab for the compulsory Bar dinner. So, she knew that ultimately she would not be allowed to wear the hijab at the call to the Bar ceremony and final Bar dinner. Going by that precursor, could she have gone to court to challenge the legality of the action of the Council of Legal Education? Of course, she could have done that. But she didn’t do that. Perhaps she didn’t feel that she should take that part. Perhaps she felt that she could use her willpower to overwhelm the law school and make the law school change its position. Or perhaps she felt the course of action had not ripened and the matter had yet to get to a crescendo or zenith, so she was waiting for that opportune moment, like the call to the Bar ceremony, for her to have solid ground to take any legal step she may wish to take. So, she didn’t take that step.

Could she have made representation to the authority ahead of that time by writing a letter to the law school to say, ‘I hold strongly to this view,’ and perhaps even sourcing the decisions of the Court of Appeal on the matter that we’re now told exist as a fact and attaching them to legal representation? A letter, a petition, to the law school, saying, ‘I want to be permitted….’ Of course, she could have done that and the council would have sat on that petition to see whether the matter could be given consideration, to ensure that she is allowed to use the hijab, if the law school so wished. But she didn’t do that. She waited for that opportunity to vent out her grievances the way she did.

Would you say she acted tactically?

There are divided opinions on this matter. There are those who say, “The action of the lady ought to be applauded, that it’s an act of bravery. That act of defiance is what you will need in this country. In any case, she is doing that because she is allowed by Section 38 of the constitution. She’s exercising her fundamental right to freedom of religion, conscience and thought. And under that section, she is permitted to her manifest her religious beliefs, including using the hijab on this occasion as manifestation of her religious beliefs.” There are people who have celebrated her for that.

Now, there are people who have said, “No, this is not how to do it. That rule exists. A dress code exists and it is uniform. She is not the only person affected thereby. If she wants that dress code changed” — as I’ve argued — “she ought to have made representation and then got the law school to change the dress code. Or ahead of that time, she could have gone to court to get an order to say, ‘This dress code should be changed or should not be applicable to me because it will infringe on my fundamental right,’” as suggested. She didn’t do that. Having not done that, what she did on that day was wrong and should be deprecated. There are people who have so argued.

My position is that rules are not sacrosanct forever. Rules generally can be changed. Nigeria is a plural society. We have religious plurality and diversity. We have cultural diversity and plurality. And therefore, religious sensibilities, even dogmas, can be accommodated in the context of rules. As a matter of fact, we know that there is a body that is called Law Reform Commission of the Federation and Law Reform Commission in every state, meaning that even the laws that have been made, codified, can be amended. The National Assembly and the state houses of assembly are amending and revising laws every day. So, I believe that rules can be changed.

As far as the wig and gown are concerned, we are aware that in jurisdictions like the United States of America, lawyers don’t even wear wigs or gowns. Yes, judges wear judicial robes or gowns, but the judges, up to the judges of the Supreme Court, do not use wigs. As we speak, in the UK, the wearing of wigs and gowns is being revised. We also know that in other professions, like in the military, law enforcement agencies, the medical profession, the aviation industry where you have air hostesses, all these things have been reflected, particularly the use of hijab. So, we know all this. But the point of note is that that rule exists and that rule has not been changed. So, if you want it to be changed, is it that solitary action of the lady that will bring that change? I don’t think so necessarily.

Should the issue of compulsory dress code at the Nigerian Law School be treated in isolation from Firdaus’ right to freedom of religion?

That action (by Firdaus) has fed into the larger narrative of the fault lines, particularly the religious fault line that is besetting us in this country. Nigerians are aware that organisations — particularly now, as we speak, I don’t know whether the Christian Association of Nigeria or some other organisations will talk on this tomorrow — the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has issued a statement. Now, that statement went beyond that specific matter and made all sorts of insinuations and suggestions that are very threatening, including talking about people in certain parts of the country controlling the socioeconomic spheres. So, that issue has now snowballed, so to speak. The House of Representatives yesterday (Tuesday) said it was going to investigate the matter, and other people are making statements. Of course, you can say, ‘Yes, they have the right to freedom of speech.’ But we live in a country today that is combating a religious war — Boko Haram.

So, when we are discussing all these issues, we have to be very rational, circumspect and reasonable, and not take the issue beyond the particular matter there. It’s a matter of a student whose right, according to her, has been infringed. If your right is infringed, what do you do? You go to the court of law and a court of law would then look into the matter and perhaps adjudge you right.

There are students that had taken the law school to court, and I am not even going to talk about the recent one: there is the notorious case of Dr. Okonjo and the Council of Legal Education. So, institutions may or may not breach the rights of persons passing through those institutions. When those rights are breached, the individuals involved have reasons or rights to approach the courts. Sections 6(6)(b) provides access to justice, but the matter has now been widened and blown out of that small compass of that complaint of that lady against the Nigerian Law School. And I don’t think that that is appropriate.

I acknowledge the judgment of the Court of Appeal in the cases of Provost, Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin and two others (versus) Bashirat Saliu and two others, which was decided in 2009 by the Court of Appeal division in Ilorin. I also acknowledge the decision of the Court of Appeal in Lagos in a similar matter, which interpreted the provision of Section 38 of the constitution and affirmed that in public institutions, the wearing of hijab by female Muslim students is constitutional and is part of the manifestation of their religious beliefs, and therefore they ought not to be prevented from wearing these hijabs. Those are the decisions. However, these decisions only determine the rights of the party to the case. A case or decision is not applicable to the country at large. There are persuasive authorities as far as this discourse is concerned, but they are not cases that directly benefit the lady in question or anybody at all. If the lady feels that her right has been infringed upon, she can go to court.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)