FIRS accuses MDAs of not filing tax returns

Ifeanyi Onuba
The Federal Inland Revenue Service has accused some Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government of failing to file their annual and monthly returns as and when due.
The Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Mr. Babatunde Fowler, said out of the 334 MDAs, only 11 of them filed annual returns before January as stipulated by Section 41 of the Personal Income Tax Act.
He said this in Abuja during a presentation made at the Bureau of Public Service Reforms workshop on taxation.
The non filing of annual returns before January, according to him, is against the provisions of Section 81(2) of the Personal Income Tax Act.
The Act provides that every employer shall be required to file a return with the relevant tax authority of all emoluments paid to its employees, not later than January 31 of every year in respect of all employees in the preceding year.
“Many MDAs do not file annual and monthly returns as stipulated by Section 41 of the Personal Income Tax Act despite several appeals,” Fowler said.
He also disclosed plans to address some of the constraints affecting the quick issuance of tax clearance certificates.
Tax clearance certificate is a statutory document issued by the tax authority to tax payers to certify that they have paid taxes as required by the Nigerian tax laws for the period covered by the certificate.
Fowler blamed the delay experienced in the issuance of tax certificate on factors such as the absence of Tax Identification Number; incomplete documentation; non-remittance of the tax due for the period; application of wrong rates in tax computations and under-remittance of tax deducted.
Others are failure to apply for tax certificate; application of tax certificate to the wrong tax authority; failure to file personal income tax returns; failure to deduct tax; knowledge gap in taxation and aversion of tax payers to the rigour of applying for tax certificates.
To address some of these difficulties, the FIRS boss said the service had put in measures such as deployment of electronic solutions for registration; filing of tax returns and payment of tax liabilities.
He said between 2002 and 2017, the service had issued a total number of 22,269 tax clearance certificate to workers in 334 MDAs of government.
A breakdown of the figures showed that 4,140 certificates were issued in 2012; 3120 in 2013; 2,520 in 2014 and 3,510 in 2015.
For the 2016 and 2017 fiscal period, Fowler put the tax clearance certificates issued at 3,177 and 5,802, respectively.
He said, “There are several causes of difficulties in issuing tax clearance certificate. The FIRS has put in place measures to ease the identified challenges faced in the issuing and obtaining of the TCC.
“With the introduction of FIRS e-TCC, taxpayers can now request for their TCC from their homes after fulfilling their civic obligations. With the deployment of FIRS e-services and continued efforts towards compliance with the provisions of the tax law by employers of labour, the constraints currently encountered in obtaining the TCC will soon be a thing of the past.”
