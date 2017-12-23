Celebrating the season with team

Seni Adetu

How time flies! It was “the other day” we were saying Happy New Year, and yet it’s Xmas again. Recession or no recession, the mood in town is always different at year end for various reasons. For most people, it is time to relax, refresh and re-energise for the incoming year. Let’s not kid ourselves, 2017 has been another difficult year for business. While I consider it an improvement over 2016 – at least so do our economic indices suggest – we are still struggling. Inflation might have moved in the right direction (southward) as have oil price and external reserves (northward), the fact remains that businesses are hard-pressed for profitability and the incidence of non-payment of staff salaries, especially in the SME space remains considerable.

So this brings me to the question, should we celebrate our staff this year end, given these challenges; and if so what form or shape should such celebrations take? I have said it here a zillion times that of all the elements to attend to in the course of managing businesses, nothing is more important than having a super-engaged team. When your team is engaged and totally aligned with the company’s vision and performance ambitions, you’ll see them firing on all cylinders. Having employees with a strong combo of skills and attitude is the bedrock of successful businesses. However, if those qualities are not matched by a deliberately crafted enabling environment that inspires and engages these employees, there would be no value gained. So why would you not have your employees celebrated and inspired frequently?

Some bosses have become so used to wearing their business burdens on their faces at the workplace, and have injected this disposition into their DNA, such that when they are at home with their families, they are no different. If you are one of those bosses that frown every day at work, only because of your ancient belief that smiling around your staff is a sign of weakness, I sympathise with you for your ignorance. I recall having a boss several years ago, who found it difficult to (even) offer a smile. If you greeted him in the elevator, he would respond “with his nose.”

He apparently wanted to be seen as a “macho man” in his own naïve thinking. Before long, people were avoiding him like plague. He was left isolated and often missed out on the details he needed to deliver his numbers. It was so evident he was doing that because he wanted to be respected but he obviously didn’t understand the difference between respect and fear. He had created much fear in his team that people told him only what they thought he wanted to hear – not necessarily the truth. The fact is, if you don’t liberate your staff by way of creating the environment for them to be fully expressed, they will never be at their best. You must learn to celebrate your people. I am compelled to emphasise that the era of leaders bullying their way to respect has vanished for good. Respect will come to those who deserve it by the power of their intellect rather than their deep nauseating voices of oppression at the workplace. Mr. Boss-man – be at ease with your team. No one is asking you to create a buddy-buddy relationship with your staff or be a Basket-mouth or Bovi or Ali Baba type comedian around your team, but hey – be yourself. Loads of employees have been bruised physically and emotionally throughout this difficult year – please help to “recreate them” in a way that strengthens their biblical cords with the company.

While it has been tough for many companies as I said, it has been no easier for the staff. We are all in the same economic environment. In fact, the pressure on individuals at times supersedes that of the company. The other day, someone said sarcastically that in today’s Nigeria, given the depth of communal living and everyone being every other person’s keeper, you could be financially better being out of job than having one. This is because if you are out of job, you can at least get people’s support, whereas if you are in paid employment, some extended family members are waiting at month end to run you down to zero.

You would see most employees having to joggle both office and domestic challenges. The last thing they would appreciate is a boss that heightens the tension on account of their hostility. For some companies, these last few days to year end are crucial and “it’s not over until it’s over.” Even at that, the boss mustn’t suggest he is completely indifferent to the mood of the season. There are several ways you can celebrate your team – be that through happy hours with suya, snacks and drinks at the workplace (for example) or granting them ”away days” or approving full-scale celebrations after hours. This helps build strong employee bonding and can have such lasting intangible positives on the employees’ “perception index” of the company. Make no mistake, workplace celebrations are a form of employee recognition too. When I hear people talk about team spirit – most times what they refer to is having a cordial relationship with colleagues at work – implying no animosity, etc, which is good, but for me team spirit goes much deeper than that. It implies that everyone owns the whole and is connecting interdependently with their colleagues. It means they understand their tasks but are more wedded to the overall business outcome.

Celebrating your team occasionally helps in this regard. In business generally, people talk about vision and mission. Unknown to many, there’s another element that sits atop both – and that’s purpose. Every organisation must have a purpose, which is at the core of everything the company does. For example, I know of an FMCG that calls its purpose “celebrating life every day, everywhere.” If in your case, you cannot celebrate every day, at least take time to “chillax” this holiday season.

In closing, it must be emphasised that winning in the market place starts with winning with your employees. If you don’t have them in your corner, your ability to compete effectively is compromised. You must learn to celebrate your team in and out of season. The fact that it is Xmas/end of the year season now just makes that celebration opportunity (that much) more pertinent.

Merry Xmas.

