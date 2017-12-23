Jonathan’s campaign chief to spend Christmas in EFCC custody

ENIOLA AKINKUOTU

The Deputy Chairman, Finance Committee of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation in the 2015 election, Dr. Ngozi Olojeme, will spend Christmas and Boxing Day in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Sunday PUNCH has learnt.

The suspect, who served as the Chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund from 2009 to 2015, was in June declared wanted for allegedly diverting N69bn from the agency into her account. She however turned herself in last Monday.

A detective at the EFCC said, “She is being investigated for an alleged N69bn fraud and that is a lot of money.

“She will remain in custody until the investigation reaches a satisfactory point.

“The suspect has been hospitalised but she is under close monitoring. We are taking good care of her.”

Olojeme, who is also the widow to Felix Obuah, the late Chief Security Officer to Jonathan, was said to have fled the country shortly after her sack by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

The suspect, who was also the convener of the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme subcommittee on Public Works and Road Rehabilitation, finally reported at the EFCC on Monday after which she was detained.

Also, the immediate-past National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), and the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (also known as Shi’ite), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzakky, will likely spend their third Yuletide in detention.

Dasuki was rearrested by operatives of the Department of State Service on December 29, 2015.

Earlier in December 2015, he was arraigned before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja on charges bordering on diversion of funds meant for arms.

The court remanded him in prison after he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was later released from prison after he met the bail conditions.

But he was rearrested by DSS operatives shortly after he was released from prison.

El-Zakzaky was arrested after the December 14, 2015 clash between his followers and soldiers in the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The two men have since spent the 2015 and 2016 Yuletides and are likely to spend the whole of 2017 edition in detention.

No new charges have been preferred against Dasuki after he was rearrested.

