Watch your utterances, Presidency tells religious leaders

OLALEKAN ADETAYO
The Presidency has warned religious leaders and organisations in the country to refrain from divisive statements.
It said the responsibility of maintaining peace and peaceful coexistence was not only the duty of the government, but also that of religious organisations, whose words “carry weight.”
According to a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this while speaking on the BBC Hausa Service on Friday.
Shehu was responding to a statement by the Supreme Council for Sharia, accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of letting down Muslims by his failure to attend the emergency summit of the Organisation of Islamic Countries called by Turkey to discuss the United States’ declaration of Jerusalem as the official capital of Israel.
He said the allegation was totally misleading and baseless.
The presidential spokesman explained that Buhari had to go to France to attend the Climate Change Summit because he had earlier given a firm commitment to President Emmanuel Macron.
He added that the President sent the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to represent him at the Turkey meeting of OIC.
He explained, “The Paris summit on climate change wasn’t a junket. It was also about the problems of the Lake Chad region which affects Nigeria as well as the neighbouring countries.
“About 30 million lives are involved. Without the drying up of the lake, we would probably not have had the acute poverty that nurtured the environment for Boko Haram terrorism.”
Shehu recalled that countries such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, which sponsored the United Nations’ General Assembly Resolution to condemn Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the official Capital of Israel, did not also attend the Turkey meeting for various compelling reasons.
“As a respectable religious organisation, an organisation that we hold in high esteem, the Supreme Council for Shari’ah could have helped themselves and the nation by checking the facts before the outburst, which sadly was repeatedly aired by the international radio.
“By the time the Erdogan summit was called, the presidential advance team was already in Paris, ready to receive him.
“At that point, the best President Buhari could do was to send representation.
“He called President Erdogan and explained the circumstances and the Turkish leader expressed his understanding and appreciation. We are a signatory to the final resolutions,” Shehu added.
He explained that at every available opportunity, including his addresses at the UN General Assembly sessions in 2015, 2016 and 2017, Buhari had always spoken passionately about the Palestinian issue and the necessity of finding a just solution to their case.
He said it was uncharitable for any religious organisation to accuse the President of abandoning Muslims as alleged.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: [email protected]
Related Articles
WorldRemit: Switch to a new money transfer service and win big this Christmas
WorldRemit Switch to a new money transfer service and win big this Christmas The high costs of sending money home mean the Nigerian diaspora are losing out
Sports: Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn has picked up a surprising hobby in his spare time — entertaining bar mitzvahs in New York City
Sports Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn has picked up a surprising hobby in his spare time — entertaining bar mitzvahs in New York City Published: 23.12.2017 Tyler Lauletta When he's
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up
Watch video of man jumping from roof to roof
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.
Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)
A really old woman has stunned many people with her incredible healing power which she employs in curing people’s poor eyesight. Hava Celebic, or ‘nana Hava’
"The adventures of Lola and Chuchu": Watch episode 2 of Nigerian animated series
Anthill Studios has released the second episode of its 13-episode animated series, "Adventures of Lola and Chuchu. In episode two titled "Let's Do This," Lola and
60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant
60 Yr Old Man Pregnant 12 yr old girl
Police officers caught on camera stealing stash of cannabis
The two female police officers boast about using their powers to nick the stash of cannabis. They are now being hunted after going on the
Most Read NewsView all posts
Fuel scarcity persists, NNPC admits supply hitches
Success Nwogu, ’Femi Asu, Okechukwu Nnodim and Ted Odogwu As fuel queues grew longer at the few filling stations that sold the product in Lagos and
10 stunning traditional ⚭ wedding ⚭ dress styles in Africa
A wedding is an important step in every woman’s life. Every lady wants to look her best on her wedding day, which makes choosing the
Pilot gives account of terrible experience on Nigerian commercial flight; passengers commend his expertise
- Passengers were stuck on Wednesday, December 20 at the Nnamdi International Airport, Abuja, where they awaited to board a Medview flight to Ilorin, but
US vetoes UN resolution rejecting Trump’s Jerusalem decision
The United States on Monday vetoed a draft UN resolution rejecting President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, after all 14 other
Osun to establish standing tribunal into chieftaincy matters
OSOGBO — THE Osun State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to establish a Standing Tribunal into chieftaincy matters in order to ensure seamless chieftaincy matters
Most Watched Movies
Heart Of Giving 2
Starring; Yul Edochie
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Under My Roof 2
Starring; Angela Okorie
Count On Me
A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
Post Your Comment below: >>