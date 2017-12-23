APC shuns Ekiti LG polls

KAMARUDEEN OGUNDELE
The local government elections in Ekiti State took place on Saturday peacefully with no recorded violence.
It will be recalled that the All Progressives Congress in the state had said it would not participate in the polls, alleging that the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission was colluding with the state government and the Peoples Democratic Party.
However, the PDP, Action Democratic Party, Peoples Party of Nigeria, Social Democratic Party, and Peoples Democratic Action participated in the Saturday polls.
Security agents were deployed in all the polling units while some groups were seen monitoring the polls.
There was late arrival of election materials in some local governments such as Ilejemeje, Otun, and Efon Alaaye because of the fuel scarcity.
The Chairman of the ESIEC, Justice Kayode Bamisile, described the election as peaceful and orderly.
The Deputy Governor, Kolapo Olusola, who voted at Ward 7 in Ikere Ekiti, said the elections witnessed massive turnout of voters in the area.
Meanwhile, the residents of Oke Ako in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State have appealed to Governor Ayodele Fayose to save them from herdsmen who destroyed their farms.
The appeal, according to the residents, followed a series of protests by them to the Ekiti State House of Assembly and the Government House.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: [email protected]
Related Articles
WorldRemit: Switch to a new money transfer service and win big this Christmas
WorldRemit Switch to a new money transfer service and win big this Christmas The high costs of sending money home mean the Nigerian diaspora are losing out
Sports: Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn has picked up a surprising hobby in his spare time — entertaining bar mitzvahs in New York City
Sports Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn has picked up a surprising hobby in his spare time — entertaining bar mitzvahs in New York City Published: 23.12.2017 Tyler Lauletta When he's
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.
12yr old girl commits suicide by hanging herself and live streams it (video)
A 12 year old girl named Katelyn Nichole Davis hanged herself on December 30th and live streamed the suicide. She was from Silver Creek, Polk
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos
A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Prepaid meters controversy
Joy Marcus[email protected] Few days ago, the Transmission Company of Nigeria finally acknowledged the complaints of electricity consumers about the sub-standard meters that are being installed by
Why PDP cannot ‘change the change’
Ayisha Osori If you think there is only one way to run a successful, winning political party, let me save you time; this is not for
Wizkid, Tuface, Tiwa Savage, others to perform at Christmas Groove
Multiple award-winning pop star, Wizkid, ‘ African Queen’ crooner, 2face and Mavin Records first lady, Tiwa Savage are billed to headline the maiden edition of
Baba Sala is fine, says son
Tofarati Ige & Olushola Ricketts Baba Sala’s first son, Reverend Dele Adejumoh, has insisted that people have no reason to worry about his father. According to
Tinubu’s political aura can’t save APC in 2019 – PDP
By Ola Ajayi, IbadanPEOPLES Democratic Party in Oyo State has said the political influence of the National leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola
Hijab: How Islamic female covering is becoming more mainstream
Hijab How Islamic female covering is becoming more mainstream While Nigerians are talking about the law student Hijab drama, the rest of the world is slowly embracing
Most Watched Movies
Heart Of Giving
Starring; Yul Edochie
Ugly Intimidation
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
My Empire
My Empire
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
Who Do I Love
Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made
Heart Of Giving 2
Starring; Yul Edochie
Post Your Comment below: >>