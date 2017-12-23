APC shuns Ekiti LG polls

KAMARUDEEN OGUNDELE

The local government elections in Ekiti State took place on Saturday peacefully with no recorded violence.

It will be recalled that the All Progressives Congress in the state had said it would not participate in the polls, alleging that the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission was colluding with the state government and the Peoples Democratic Party.

However, the PDP, Action Democratic Party, Peoples Party of Nigeria, Social Democratic Party, and Peoples Democratic Action participated in the Saturday polls.

Security agents were deployed in all the polling units while some groups were seen monitoring the polls.

There was late arrival of election materials in some local governments such as Ilejemeje, Otun, and Efon Alaaye because of the fuel scarcity.

The Chairman of the ESIEC, Justice Kayode Bamisile, described the election as peaceful and orderly.

The Deputy Governor, Kolapo Olusola, who voted at Ward 7 in Ikere Ekiti, said the elections witnessed massive turnout of voters in the area.

Meanwhile, the residents of Oke Ako in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State have appealed to Governor Ayodele Fayose to save them from herdsmen who destroyed their farms.

The appeal, according to the residents, followed a series of protests by them to the Ekiti State House of Assembly and the Government House.

