Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

LASU tackles ASUU over panel of inquiry



TOBI AWORINDE

The Lagos State University has criticised the Academic Staff Union of Universities in the institution over its demand for a panel of inquiry to investigate its complaints against the school management.

The Lagos Zonal Coordinator, ASUU, Prof. Olusiji Sowande, had on Wednesday said the zone was mandated by the national leadership of the union to look into a crisis in LASU, which reportedly heightened after the sacking of seven lecturers of the institution.

However, the Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, LASU, Ademola Adekoya, in a statement, said the sacking of two members of the ASUU-LASU exco followed due process.

According to the university, all cases went through impartial statutory committees that established culpability on the various acts of misconducts before the university’s governing council, the highest decision-making body of the university, ratified the dismissals, as decided.

It added, “In the case of Dr. Isaac Oyewunmi, the erstwhile Chairman of ASUU-LASU, a member of the union (ASUU-LASU) provided solid evidence, corroborated by different witnesses, leading to his indictment and subsequent dismissal.

The statement stated further that the call on Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to set up a panel of enquiry because of a few aggrieved individuals “betrays crass ignorance of how modern-day universities work.”

“They need to be reminded that there is a statutory panel of enquiry set up by the state government to assess the university every 10 years. The crisis for which they are calling for a premature panel of enquiry exist only in their imagination,” Adekoya said.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/12/2017 14:07:00 WorldRemit: Switch to a new money transfer service and win big this Christmas

WorldRemit: Switch to a new money transfer service and win big this Christmas

WorldRemit Switch to a new money transfer service and win big this Christmas The high costs of sending money home mean the Nigerian diaspora are losing out

0 News 23/12/2017 16:32:00 Sports: Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn has picked up a surprising hobby in his spare time — entertaining bar mitzvahs in New York City

Sports: Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn has picked up a surprising hobby in his spare time — entertaining bar mitzvahs in New York City

Sports Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn has picked up a surprising hobby in his spare time — entertaining bar mitzvahs in New York City Published: 23.12.2017 Tyler Lauletta When he's

0 News 23/12/2017 16:58:00 Politics: Rand Paul partakes in yearly Festivus 'airing of grievances' and takes aim at Clinton, Trump, and Ted Cruz

Politics: Rand Paul partakes in yearly Festivus 'airing of grievances' and takes aim at Clinton, Trump, and Ted Cruz

'); }else{

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:28:00 20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 13/03/2017 08:18:00 Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull

Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull

This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.

0 Videos 03/02/2017 06:50:00 Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/12/2017 03:36:00 MISSING PERSON PLEASE HELP LOCATE HIM

MISSING PERSON PLEASE HELP LOCATE HIM

His name is Kaleem Ul Haq Usmani, a Pakistan citizen, who was kidnapped in South west brass on Friday February 22, 2013 in Bayelsa State

0 News 18/12/2017 13:51:00 South Africa’s ANC elects Ramaphosa as new head

South Africa’s ANC elects Ramaphosa as new head

South African deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa was narrowly elected head of the ruling ANC party Monday, winning a bruising race that exposed rifts within the

0 News 20/12/2017 08:20:00 6 ships arrive Lagos ports with petroleum products, other commodities

6 ships arrive Lagos ports with petroleum products, other commodities

Two of the six ships waiting to berth in Lagos ports contained petrol, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has said. The port’s authority made this known on

0 News 20/12/2017 15:58:00 DJ Neptune Ft. Mr Eazi – Mia Mia (Video)

DJ Neptune Ft. Mr Eazi – Mia Mia (Video)

Neptune records / Ent presents the visuals to DJ Neptune’s smash single “Mia Mia” featuring leg over crooner Mr. Eazi. The visual was shot and

0 News 20/12/2017 09:47:00 Finance: Bonds around the world are getting crushed

Finance: Bonds around the world are getting crushed

Finance Bonds around the world are getting crushed Published: 8 minutes ago , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago Akin Oyedele The 30-year had its worst sell-off in a year on

0 News 21/12/2017 08:48:00 $1b ECA fund won’t be spent without Senate’s consideration – Saraki

$1b ECA fund won’t be spent without Senate’s consideration – Saraki

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has said that the planned $1billion fund to be withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account, ECA, by the Federal

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:51:00 Under My Roof 1

Under My Roof 1

Starring; Angela Okorie

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:27:00 Heart Of Giving 4

Heart Of Giving 4

Starring; Yul Edochie    

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:57:00 Unknown Ceo

Unknown Ceo

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:08:00 In Bed With My Sister 1

In Bed With My Sister 1

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

cron