LASU tackles ASUU over panel of inquiry

TOBI AWORINDE
The Lagos State University has criticised the Academic Staff Union of Universities in the institution over its demand for a panel of inquiry to investigate its complaints against the school management.
The Lagos Zonal Coordinator, ASUU, Prof. Olusiji Sowande, had on Wednesday said the zone was mandated by the national leadership of the union to look into a crisis in LASU, which reportedly heightened after the sacking of seven lecturers of the institution.
However, the Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, LASU, Ademola Adekoya, in a statement, said the sacking of two members of the ASUU-LASU exco followed due process.
According to the university, all cases went through impartial statutory committees that established culpability on the various acts of misconducts before the university’s governing council, the highest decision-making body of the university, ratified the dismissals, as decided.
It added, “In the case of Dr. Isaac Oyewunmi, the erstwhile Chairman of ASUU-LASU, a member of the union (ASUU-LASU) provided solid evidence, corroborated by different witnesses, leading to his indictment and subsequent dismissal.
The statement stated further that the call on Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to set up a panel of enquiry because of a few aggrieved individuals “betrays crass ignorance of how modern-day universities work.”
“They need to be reminded that there is a statutory panel of enquiry set up by the state government to assess the university every 10 years. The crisis for which they are calling for a premature panel of enquiry exist only in their imagination,” Adekoya said.
