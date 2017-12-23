Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Dickson’s ex-adviser found dead in Patience Jonathan’s hotel



Simon Utebor

A former Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development to Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, Nasko Egei, has died at Aridolf Resort Wellness and Spa, a hotel owned by former First Lady, Patience Jonathan.

Egei is also a member of the All Progressives Congress in the state. He reportedly died in the hotel on Isaac Boro Expressway, Yenagoa, the state capital, on Friday.

Two versions emerged regarding what led to the death of the father of two said to be in his late 30s. The first version claimed that the deceased was allegedly poisoned by his female companion who was with him in the hotel.

The other account indicated that the deceased died peacefully in his sleep in one of the hotel rooms.

A kinsman of Egei who spoke on condition of anonymity said the deceased hailed from Amassoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

The kinsman, who is an APC leader in the state, urged the management of the hotel to unravel what led to Egei’s death.

He said the Close Circuit Television in the room should be examined to know what happened.

It was, however, learnt from a source close to the hotel that the hotel’s CCTV was faulty.

SUNDAY PUNCH further learnt that the deceased was found naked in the room.

A friend of the deceased identified only as CastedDude wrote on his facebook page that Egei had planned to contest a seat in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly before his demise.

He wrote, “It’s a sad moment for the family and friends of former Senior Special Assistant to the Bayelsa Governor on Youth Development, Torukori Nasko Egei, who died tragically on Friday in Bayelsa state.’’

Another person, Bodmas Kemepadei, wrote on his Facebook page, “A young man who is not sick cannot just die like that.’’

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, saying investigations had already commenced.

Butswat said the police had yet to ascertain the cause of Egei’s death.

He said, “It has not been established whether he was poisoned or not. At this point, we won’t be able to establish whether he was poisoned and who poisoned him. But we will look at the people he was with the previous night before the incident. By the time we carry out a post-mortem, it will determine what led to his death.”

Meanwhile, despite the speculation that there was a rift between former President Goodluck Jonathan and Dickson, Jonathan’s kinsmen have passed a vote of confidence in Dickson.

Political leaders, both elected and appointed, stakeholders and other prominent personalities from Ogbia, Jonathan’s local government area, on Friday, converged on Yenagoa, to mobilise for 2019 election.

The kinsmen, who solicited support from the people for Dickson, recalled that the governor was one of the few forces that worked behind the scene to provide the needed support and encouragement that enabled Jonathan to succeed in all the offices he had occupied.

The kinsmen, under the aegis of the Peoples Democratic Party Ogbia Restoration Caucus, said even after Jonathan’s presidency, Dickson hosted him to a heroic reception in appreciation of his service to Nigeria.

The Chairman of the group, George Okirinya, said the caucus had followed the role Dickson played at the national level of the party.

Okirinya said, “Dickson has provided uncommon leadership and political sagacity which qualified him to be a true and accomplished party man, galvanising support for the leadership of the PDP for stability ahead of the coming elections.’’

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said the meeting of the Ogbia PDP caucus was an indication of unity among the politicians and stakeholders in the area.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/12/2017 14:07:00 WorldRemit: Switch to a new money transfer service and win big this Christmas

WorldRemit: Switch to a new money transfer service and win big this Christmas

WorldRemit Switch to a new money transfer service and win big this Christmas The high costs of sending money home mean the Nigerian diaspora are losing out

0 News 23/12/2017 16:32:00 Sports: Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn has picked up a surprising hobby in his spare time — entertaining bar mitzvahs in New York City

Sports: Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn has picked up a surprising hobby in his spare time — entertaining bar mitzvahs in New York City

Sports Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn has picked up a surprising hobby in his spare time — entertaining bar mitzvahs in New York City Published: 23.12.2017 Tyler Lauletta When he's

0 News 23/12/2017 16:58:00 Politics: Rand Paul partakes in yearly Festivus 'airing of grievances' and takes aim at Clinton, Trump, and Ted Cruz

Politics: Rand Paul partakes in yearly Festivus 'airing of grievances' and takes aim at Clinton, Trump, and Ted Cruz

'); }else{

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:55:00 What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You

What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You

What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You

0 Videos 28/01/2017 03:37:00 Watch video of a man who use his son for magic

Watch video of a man who use his son for magic

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 07/10/2017 01:18:00 Video: Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide

Video: Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide

Video Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide Olamide and Phyno are back again! Penthauze Records act Phyno drops the visuals for his latest single 'Augment' few days after the release of

0 Videos 03/02/2017 00:24:00 "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:18:00 Man Turns To DOG And Eats Shoe In CHURCH

Man Turns To DOG And Eats Shoe In CHURCH

Video of a man that turn to dog and eats sheo in the church



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2017 03:16:00 How to check a used phone before buying: The complete guide

How to check a used phone before buying: The complete guide

Buying a used smartphone is a very smart choice: you get to own your dream phone model for a fraction of the price. However, when

0 News 18/12/2017 18:04:00 Making the world a better place for the girl-child

Making the world a better place for the girl-child

Iretimide Esther Osunyikanmi Studies have shown that humans generally tend to associate themselves with issues that are relatable; situations that they can imagine themselves being in.

0 News 17/12/2017 15:31:00 Girl Smarts: These Mocktails are so good, you won't be mad they're booze-free

Girl Smarts: These Mocktails are so good, you won't be mad they're booze-free

'); }else{

0 News 20/12/2017 00:04:00 EFCC arrests Innoson boss, alleges businessman attacked operatives

EFCC arrests Innoson boss, alleges businessman attacked operatives

Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday arrested the Chairman/Managing Director of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, Chief Innocent Chukwuma Company, at

0 News 20/12/2017 11:00:00 Tech: Social chat dominates mobile time in India

Tech: Social chat dominates mobile time in India

Tech Social chat dominates mobile time in India Published: 17:00 , Refreshed: 53 minutes ago Rayna Hollander Social communication and entertainment apps account for the lion's share of time

0 News 20/12/2017 05:48:00 Don't drag President Buhari into your shameful acts - Faleke tells Governor Bello

Don't drag President Buhari into your shameful acts - Faleke tells Governor Bello

- James Abiodun Faleke advises Bello Yahaya to stop including the president in his shameful scandal - Bello denies the allegation of registering more than

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:36:00 Heart Of Giving

Heart Of Giving

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:08:00 In Bed With My Sister 1

In Bed With My Sister 1

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:20:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:51:00 Under My Roof 1

Under My Roof 1

Starring; Angela Okorie

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:31:00 Heart Of Giving 3

Heart Of Giving 3

Starring; Yul Edochie

cron