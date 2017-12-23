PFN seeks God’s intervention in tackling economic hardship

Mudiaga Affe and Alexander Okere
The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has called for God’s intervention in addressing the current socio-economic problems facing the country.
The National President of the PFN, Dr. Felix Omobude, made the call in a statement in Benin City, Edo State, on Saturday to congratulate Nigerians as they prepare to celebrate Christmas.
Many citizens are still grappling with fuel scarcity increase in prices of food items and other commodities.
Omobude urged Nigerians to continue to look up to God with great hope and faith, irrespective of their religious affiliations.
He also congratulated all Nigerians, particularly Christians, “for being alive and well to witness yet another Christmas.”
According to him, the citizens have “every reason” to be thankful to God for keeping the nation together as one, in spite of the numerous challenges.
“Our prayer is that Nigeria and Nigerians will in this season enjoy peace. There will be no wanton destruction of lives and property.
“God will continue to intervene in the present challenges facing the country,” Omobude said.
Meanwhile, over two million Christians are expected in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, for the Christ for All Nations Crusade featuring internationally renowned evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, and his successor, Daniel Kolenda.
The crusade tagged, Great Gospel Crusade, Calabar 2018, will attract Christians from Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Abia and other states.
Chairman of the Crusade and Central Working Committee, Rev. Lawrence Ekwok, said on Friday that the event would bring spiritual blessings. He added that it would have positive economic impact on the state and the participants.
Ekwok said the event, slated for February next year, would involve all churches in the stateunder the umbrella of the Christian Association of Nigeria.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: [email protected]
